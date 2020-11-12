information Candyman: 9 Quick Things We Know About The 2021 Horror Movie

Candyman is without doubt one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2021 due to Jordan Peele as co-writer and producer, Nia DaCosta as director and co-writer, a proficient forged, and an already wealthy storyline and movie historical past. As a fan of horror films, a fan of what Peele does to horror, and somebody who was frightened of the unique Candyman character, it is a movie that I’m anxious to see.

Like several movie that has a whole lot of buzz round it, the Candyman staff behind this “non secular sequel” stays quiet–keeping anticipation and suspense excessive. Regardless of the secrecy surrounding this movie, there are just a few essential issues that we all know in regards to the new Candyman flick.

Spoiler warning: I might be mentioning just a few plot factors and spoilers from the unique Candyman**. Proceed with warning.**