information Disneyland's President Has Blunt Thoughts About California's Slow Movement Reopening Theme Parks

As Ken Potrock mentioned, lots of people work for Disneyland Resort and whereas Downtown Disney is open for enterprise, anyone who works within the parks or lodges continues to be furloughed ready for issues to alter. There may be some hope. Orange County, the place Disneyland is situated, was not too long ago reclassified by the state because of its drop in coronavirus circumstances. Having mentioned that, contemplating that many will definitely journey from outdoors the county as soon as Disneyland opens, California might have to see a better discount in circumstances all through the state earlier than lastly permitting the parks to reopen.