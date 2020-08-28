information Dune: First Look At The Denis Villeneuve Reboot's Sandworms Is Spooky

Moderately than adapt Dune into one film like David Lynch did within the 1980s, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will cowl roughly the primary half of the e book. Formally talking, Dune 2, i.e. the film protecting the e book’s second half, hasn’t scored the official inexperienced gentle but, however Jon Spaihts is engaged on the script, and Warner Bros could also be ready to see how Dune does earlier than deciding whether or not or to not transfer ahead with the sequel. There’s additionally a prequel sequence in improvement for HBO Max known as Dune: The Sisterhood.