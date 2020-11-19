information Elektra: 5 Reasons Why You Should Give the Oft-Forgotten Marvel Movie Another Chance

Depart a Remark
Fairly just lately, I wrote an article evaluating the Kingpin from the 2003 Daredevil film, and the Kingpin from the Daredevil TV present, and it received me considering—What about Elektra? As a result of yeah, she was in each the film and the TV present as properly. That’s why I made a decision to spotlight the Jennifer Garner Elektra film, as a result of truthfully, I really feel like lots of people overlook that film even exists.
Now, let me be clear. I don’t actually suppose Elektra is a “good” film, per se. It has so much of issues, and one would possibly even argue that it’s Marvel’s model of Catwoman, that means that it’s actually campy and unhealthy. However I don’t suppose that’s the case. In truth, despite the fact that I don’t suppose Elektra stands with the likes of, say, any of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films or some of the X-Males films (I imply, I undoubtedly suppose Elektra’s higher than that Godawful first Wolverine movie). I actually suppose that the Jennifer Garner superhero movie is so much higher than most individuals make it out to be and I’ve 5 explanation why you must give it one other shot. Oh, and spoilers up forward.
It Is Formally The First Feminine-Led Marvel Superhero Movie
Okay, sure, I do know. This has nothing to do with the high quality of the movie, however I do suppose it’s vital that earlier than there was a Captain Marvel or a Black Widow film, there was Elektra. And whereas I undoubtedly suppose that Captain Marvel was WAY higher than Elektra (the verdict remains to be out on Black Widow), I do discover it attention-grabbing to re-watch Elektra with the mindset of what the business thought a female-led superhero film ought to be again in 2005, after which juxtapose it with 2019.
In fact there’s a romance in Elektra, which includes a personality named Mark Miller (Performed by Goran Visnjic). However the movie doesn’t overly sexualize Jennifer Garner an excessive amount of, which is appreciated. In truth, the film principally sticks to motion sequences and a wonky storyline involving one thing referred to as “the treasure” (I’ll get to that quickly). However as the first feminine superhero film out of Marvel, it’s not as cringe-inducing because it might have been, and it’s actually not as cringe-inducing as Catwoman. So, whereas Elektra is certainly not as progressive as Captain Marvel was with its messages of female-empowerment and toppling the patriarchy, it’s actually no slouch, both.
It is Goofy However Gratifying
Okay, so let’s speak about the story of Elektra, we could, as a result of yeah, it’s actually foolish. However you what? It’s additionally sort of superior. Since it is a spin-off of the Ben Affleck Daredevil film and Elektra died in that movie, they needed to deliver her again to life in typical comedian e book style. And guess what, she comes again stronger than ever. Elektra is an murderer, however one with a coronary heart, as she decides to not kill her targets as soon as she realizes that she likes them.
However this brings a few hunt for Elektra since she didn’t undergo with the hit. We discover out that the woman Elektra was purported to kill is called “The Treasure,” which is a prophesied martial arts prodigy (I’m critical). And the killers out to get Elektra are actually weird and distinctive, like a dude who has tattoo powers (named, er, Tattoo), or a girl who has a lethal kiss named Typhoid. The CG is fairly terrible, even again then, nevertheless it’s nonetheless actually enjoyable, particularly Tattoo. I imply, so long as you don’t take it significantly, it’s a reasonably fulfilling movie. Which brings me to my subsequent level.
It Represents The Type Of Marvel Movie We By no means See Anymore
Look, I really like the MCU with my full coronary heart and soul, however are you aware what I sort of miss? Marvel films that aren’t all instantly related to 1 one other. Now, this is likely to be sort of foolish to say since Elektra is instantly related to the Daredevil film, however is it actually? Sure, Elektra’s demise and resurrection needed to be defined on this film (and is definitely labored into the plot since she will get resurrecting powers herself). But it surely’s not like this film was simply one other stepping stone to the subsequent Marvel flick, which so many MCU movies had been on the method to main as much as Avengers: Infinity Struggle.
No, Elektra is that extraordinarily uncommon Marvel film that didn’t get a sequel. It’s its personal little, self-contained journey for an attention-grabbing character performed by a superb actress. It’s a superhero movie, positive, nevertheless it’s one that you would be able to simply sit and luxuriate in figuring out that when it’s over, it’s over, and also you don’t have to attend for the subsequent one to return out.
It is Enjoyable To Examine This Elektra To The One From The Daredevil TV Present
I discussed earlier how I in contrast the Kingpin in the film with the one in the TV present, and it was enjoyable. However I might additionally evaluate Elektra’s, as properly. In a single nook, you will have the very energetic and funky movie-version of Elektra performed by Jennifer Garner, who sort of goes by means of the whole movie with a nod and a wink. And in the different nook, you will have the lethal and anti-heroic TV-version of Elektra, performed by French actress, Elodie Yung.
Now, whereas I do suppose the Kingpin from the Daredevil TV present is healthier than the one in the film, I truly favor Jennifer Garner’s Elektra’s to Elodie Yung’s. It’s not Yung’s fault, both. She acts the position that she’s given rather well. However as a lot as I like the darker aesthetic of Daredevil and The Defenders, I favor Garner’s extra energetic efficiency as an alternative. Each Elektras kick butt, however Garner’s efficiency is the one which sticks with me extra. Which brings me to my closing level.
Jennifer Garner Kicks Ass
And right here’s what could also be the most vital purpose why you must give Elektra one other probability—Jennifer Garner is simply plain superior in it. As a result of despite the fact that lots of people may need first gotten to actually know Jennifer Garner as double agent, Sydney Bristow on Alias, it doesn’t matter what she does, she’s superior in it.
And Elektra is not any exception. Jennifer Garner is what holds all of it collectively. Sure, the story is tremendous foolish, and sure, the CG is horrible, however Jennifer Garner appears actually cool swinging her sais round like Raphael from the Ninja Turtles, and he or she delivers some really ridiculous strains in a method that’s nonetheless someway partaking. When you’re going to observe Elektra for any purpose, watch it for her.
In the finish, Elektra is the sort of movie that you simply watch and shortly overlook about after it’s over. But when it’s a wet day and Elektra simply occurs to be on TV, I say give it one other shot, or, a primary shot for those who’ve by no means seen it earlier than. It’s a turn-your-brain-off sort of film, and actually, is there something incorrect with that?
