information Elektra: 5 Reasons Why You Should Give the Oft-Forgotten Marvel Movie Another Chance

Fairly just lately, I wrote an article evaluating the Kingpin from the 2003 Daredevil film, and the Kingpin from the Daredevil TV present, and it received me considering—What about Elektra? As a result of yeah, she was in each the film and the TV present as properly. That’s why I made a decision to spotlight the Jennifer Garner Elektra film, as a result of truthfully, I really feel like lots of people overlook that film even exists.

Now, let me be clear. I don’t actually suppose Elektra is a “good” film, per se. It has so much of issues, and one would possibly even argue that it’s Marvel’s model of Catwoman, that means that it’s actually campy and unhealthy. However I don’t suppose that’s the case. In truth, despite the fact that I don’t suppose Elektra stands with the likes of, say, any of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films or some of the X-Males films (I imply, I undoubtedly suppose Elektra’s higher than that Godawful first Wolverine movie). I actually suppose that the Jennifer Garner superhero movie is so much higher than most individuals make it out to be and I’ve 5 explanation why you must give it one other shot. Oh, and spoilers up forward.