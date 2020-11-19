information Hamilton: Why Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Apologizing To Fans In Brazil

Hamilton would be the largest streaming success of 2020. Based on latest stories, it’s nonetheless topping the charts as essentially the most watched VOD new launch of the yr. Over the summer season, together with the Tony winner being launched in the US, it was made accessible within the UK, Australia and different central European international locations. Since then, it has additionally been made accessible in different areas, comparable to Brazil this week. Nevertheless, Latin American viewers have been vocal with Lin-Manuel Miranda in regards to the Disney+ launch not together with any international language subtitles, to which Miranda mentioned the next: