information Jaws’ Author Finally Explains Whether The Shark Or The Mayor Is The Story’s Real Villain

Nicely, clearly the shark is the first villain since he’s the one that truly bites folks, however the mayor is a contributing villain as a result of by his failure to take motion and his denial, he places extra folks in jeopardy, and extra folks get killed. After which he realizes the error of his methods, so he’s partly redeemed. As he says, ‘My children have been on that seaside too.’ So we’ve got some sympathy for him as a result of right here’s a man who’s been elected to serve the better good for the best quantity, the residents of Amity, and he’s making an attempt to satisfy that mandate within the face of this violent and unpredictable uproar about horrible shark demise within the waters of the island. So you may sympathize along with his issues.