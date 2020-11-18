information M. Night Shyamalan’s Post-Glass Movie Has Wrapped, See How He Celebrated

General News

November 18, 2020
Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Bruce Willis in Glass

If there’s one factor 2020 has a knack for, it’s plot twists. As everyone knows all too properly by November, it’s been an unprecedented time on the earth for all of us – together with the film business. A variety of productions have nonetheless been capable of shoot with security restrictions in place, with many being pressured to close down in between as a consequence of COVID-19 instances. However M. Night Shyamalan, being the king of plot twists and all, simply completed up a easy shoot for his upcoming movie Previous.

The Sixth Sense filmmaker began filming Previous in late September after its launch date was delayed from February 2021 to the next summer time. M. Night Shyamalan is now sharing that Previous has wrapped filming within the Dominican Republic. Take a look at his Twitter announcement right here:

Previous is finished filming and on schedule for its July 2021 launch date! The director, author and producer of the film shared that making the film was an “unimaginable expertise” set in a good looking nation with welcoming individuals. M. Night Shyamalan goes again to his dwelling in Philadelphia now, however he supplied followers some hope in regards to the film’s shoot. Plus, there’s an fascinating picture of two arms, the left holding some round object because the clapper drifts in a pool. Maybe it’s a touch, however likelihood is we received’t know the importance for fairly a while.

Previous will likely be M. Night Shyamalan’s first film since his huge hit Glass, which wrapped up a trilogy 20 years within the making after the filmmaker made Unbreakable and Break up. Glass was an enormous industrial hit for Shyamalan, making $246 million on a $20 million funds, and financed by M. Night himself. Earlier than returning to his roots, the author/director beforehand handled a darkish interval with the failures of The Final Airbender, The Taking place and After Earth.

Together with Glass, the director additionally discovered success on AppleTV+ with the collection Servant, which has already been picked up for a second season set to premiere this January. For now, we don’t know a lot about what to anticipate from Previous. The filmmaker mentioned the flick had a “enjoyable sci-fi bent” when he was writing it in 2019 and the film has a proficient solid together with Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie, Little Girls’s Eliza Scanlen, Hereditary’s Alex Wolff and Gael García Bernal.

The primary poster for the movie options an hourglass stuffed with individuals’s our bodies as an alternative of sand, and a tagline that claims “It’s solely a matter of time.” Primarily based on this info, I’d think about Previous offers with the themes of growing old or time. However we’ll have to attend and see as Previous enters post-production. Previous is anticipated on July 23, 2021. Take a look at what else is coming subsequent 12 months with CinemaBlend’s 2021 launch schedule.


Sarah El-Mahmoud
