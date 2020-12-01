information Mission: Impossible 7’s Hayley Atwell Is Having Fun Teasing Wild Car Stunts With Tom Cruise

Depart a Remark
Hayley Atwell already has some motion expertise underneath her belt from her time as Peggy Carter within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (together with the short-lived Agent Carter TV sequence), and now she’s kicking it up a notch for Mission: Impossible 7. We’re nonetheless largely at nighttime about how Atwell matches into the Mission: Impossible 7 image, however one factor’s been made abundantly clear: she received’t be caught behind a desk for the whole thing of the film. Among the many methods Atwell’s character might be combined up within the craziness is behind the wheel of a automobile with Tom Cruise by her facet.
Following a tough begin again within the spring because of the ongoing well being disaster, Mission: Impossible 7’s principal pictures has been chugging alongside since July, with the plan nonetheless being to movie that film and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back. Hayley Atwell has been chronicling her expertise engaged on the 2 films for her followers on social media to comply with together with, and right here’s the car-centric image she not too long ago shared on Instagram:
If Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible character, Ethan Hunt, is your driving teacher, then put together to regularly break the pace restrict and trigger a whole lot of property injury through the course of your journey. However critically, it appears to be like like Cruise and Hayley Atwell have been having enjoyable taking pictures this Mission: Impossible 7 scene, with Christopher McQuarrie, the film’s director and author, snapping an image of the 2 actors in between takes. And whereas Atwell’s character is undoubtedly driving within the midst of harmful circumstances, at the very least the actress herself is comfortably sitting down, versus performing some slide-riding.
This isn’t our first have a look at a Mission: Impossible 7 automobile stunt involving Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. Final month, a set video went viral displaying the 2 actors taking pictures a scene set within the aftermath of a automobile crash, with Atwell’s character within the driver’s seat and Cruise’s Ethan Hunt taking out an assailant earlier than then escorting his cohort out of the automobile. Presumably these are all items of the identical action-packed sequence quite than Mission: Impossible 7 having two separate automobile sequences, however we will see.
Hayley Atwell was the primary new actor to be introduced aboard Mission: Impossible 7, together with her casting being introduced in September 2019. Whereas we nonetheless don’t know who she is enjoying, Atwell’s character has been described as “morally ambiguous” by the actress herself and “a harmful power of nature” by Christoper McQuarrie. Atwell’s coaching for the Mission: Impossible franchise has included mountaineering and studying find out how to struggle with knives.
Among the many different newcomers who’re concerned with Mission: Impossible 7 are Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales, with the latter changing Nicholas Hoult because the film’s major villain. As for acquainted faces, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt might be joined by Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby’s Allana Misopolis, Angela Bassett’s Erika Sloane and Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge. Lorne Balfe is returning to compose the rating.
Mission: Impossible 7 is at the moment slotted for November 19, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 will comply with on November 4, 2022. Preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on its progress, and discover out what different films are speculated to arrive subsequent yr in our 2021 launch schedule.
