information Mulan's Disney+ Release Just Took An Interesting Turn

If you happen to’re not a Disney+ subscriber and want to take a look at Mulan, phrase is it is possible for you to to save lots of $7 and achieve entry to the film for $30 now by Apple, Google and Roku. In these cases, it has not been made clear how lengthy the film will likely be obtainable to you. What do you assume? Has this info swayed your plans for this weekend? Vote within the ballot under and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra film information.