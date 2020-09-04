information Netflix's Locke And Key Ending Defined: What It Means For Season 2

Depart a Remark
Netflix has had an extended string of cancellations this yr however one brilliant spot, particularly for Locke and Key followers, was the announcement that Locke and Key will probably be renewed for a second season. And, in case you completed Season 1 (and it is best to earlier than studying this, as a result of spoilers) then you definitely’ll know the ending was a doozy that arrange so much for Season 2. Nonetheless, there have been some severely complicated issues that went down, so let’s speak about what occurred and what it means for Season 2.
Sam Lesser Turns into Perpetually Trapped As A Ghost
In episode 7 – Dissection, Sam visits Key Home and holds Nina, Kinsey, and Bode Locke hostage, demanding the Head Key. Tyler Locke makes use of the Head Key on Sam and confronts him about how he killed Tyler’s dad, Rendell Locke. Ultimately, Dodge seems and stabs Sam within the abdomen, taking the Head Key away from him. Sam races over to the door that has the Ghost Key and enters by way of it, changing into a ghost. Earlier than he can return to his physique, police shut the door, without end trapping Sam in ghostly kind.
What it might imply for Season 2: There’s a lot in regards to the Ghost Key we nonetheless don’t perceive, however I’ve a tough time believing we’ve seen the final of Sam Lesser. In Season 2, it’s very attainable the Lockes might meet him once more after they use the Ghost Key themselves. Whether or not or not he helps the Lockes is up for debate, however I believe he might show helpful later down the street.
Sparks Fly For Nina Locke And Detective Daniel Matuku
Nina Locke and Detective Daniel Matuku’s relationship takes a stunning flip when Detective Matuku asks Nina Locke out for espresso. A as soon as chilly and annoyed relationship has turned heat, and by the tip of the espresso date, I bought the sneaking suspicion that Nina has a factor for Detective Matuku.
What it might imply for Season 2: It’s probably they’ll develop this relationship additional. In a manner, it might resemble the connection Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper have in Stranger Issues. Each might fall right into a romantic relationship whereas serving to one another resolve a mysterious case.
The Echo Of Lucas Caravaggio Is Each Dodge And Gabe
The looks of Lucas Caravaggio in episode 8 – Ray of F**ing Sunshine felt somewhat out of nowhere, but it surely turned extra clear why because the episode went on. In spite of everything, Lucas Caravaggio was killed by Rendell Locke, his greatest pal. We quickly uncover that Lucas Caravaggio was possessed by a demon, which is why Rendell killed him. Ellie Whedon, Lucas’ love curiosity, needed to see Lucas once more and used the Echo Key to convey him again. Sadly, all that did was convey again the demon that possessed Lucas’ physique. This echo of Lucas used the Identification Key to tackle the feminine type of “Dodge” and in addition Gabe, Kinsey Locke’s love curiosity.
What it might imply for Season 2: It means just about all the things, together with the destiny of Ellie Whedon (extra on that later). Extra importantly, it means Kinsey Locke, performed by Emilia Jones, and the others are in imminent hazard since she believes Gabe is one in every of them and that he’s in love along with her. It’s with out query Gabe will use that to his benefit for some sinister plan.
Ellie Whedon Was Thrown Into The Black Door, Not Dodge
For a break up second, it feels just like the Lockes had efficiently defeated Dodge, taken her physique right down to the Drowning Caves, and thrown it again into the Black Door. Nevertheless, upon later inspection, it is revealed that Dodge used the Identification Key to vary Ellie Whedon’s look into the feminine model of Dodge. So, in impact, the Lockes threw Ellie Whedon’s physique into the Black Door, not Dodge.
What it might imply for Season 2: Presumably, Nina Locke and Detective Matuku might proceed to search for Ellie Whedon, however it should probably grow to be very clear to the Locke children that Dodge remains to be at-large and tricked them into throwing Ellie Whedon into the Black Door. With that info, they’ll probably should discover a method to get Ellie Whedon again whereas throwing Dodge again into the Black Door for actual this time.
Eden Hawkins Was Possessed By A Demon And No One Is aware of It However Dodge
Because the Locke children and their pals are attempting to get rid of Dodge’s physique into the Black Door, fiery “bullets” fly out of the door. On the time, it doesn’t seem like they hit anybody. Nevertheless, on the finish of episode 10 – Crown of Shadows it’s revealed that one bullet hit Eden Hawkins, possessing her with a demon. Dodge, within the type of Gabe, meets Eden Hawkins at a diner and asks, “So the way you feeling?” and she or he replies, “So hungry.” This factors again to when Dodge escapes the effectively that he was in and begins consuming like loopy at a diner, too.
What it might imply for Season 2: Two demons at the moment are on the free, Dodge and this new demon possessing Eden Hawkins, which means Dodge primarily bought what he needed. I can solely see additional torment and heartbreak for Kinsey Locke on this state of affairs. Dodge will use Gabe’s kind to control Kinsey and since Eden Hawkins is Kinsey’s bully, it’s not out of the query that she’ll double down on tormenting her. To make issues worse, Gabe and Eden Hawkins might kind a relationship of their very own, breaking Kinsey’s coronary heart.
The Locke Youngsters Are Now The Keepers Of The Keys
All through the present, the Locke children are grappling with what the keys are and whether or not or to not do something about them. However, by the tip of Season 1, the Locke children determine to remain in Key Home and Bode fortunately declares they’re the brand new “Keepers of the Keys,” pointing again to their dad and his pals.
What it might imply for Season 2: We all know the Locke children have 5 keys. They gave us a shot of Kinsey Locke conserving the Omega Key, the Matchstick Key, the Ghost Key, and the Head Key within the music field. It’s additionally probably Bode or Tyler has the Mending Key. Sadly, Dodge could have six keys, together with the Music Field Key that opens the music field with the Lockes’ keys, and the Crown of Shadows. Dodge, on this case, appears to have a critical benefit over the Lockes. Since Dodge’s foremost aim in Season 1 was to get the Omega Key to open the Black Door, I can solely think about that may proceed to be his aim in Season 2, however now he’s outfitted with six keys, the Crown of Shadows, a brand new demon pal, and the ingredient of shock. Issues are going to get actual, fast.
It’ll be attention-grabbing to see what Joe Hill and the opposite Locke and Key writers give you for Season 2. They already weaved a mind-bending and intelligent journey within the first season with loads of twists and turns. Hopefully, for the second season, they’ll reply just a few extra questions we’ve in regards to the Key Home’s backstory, amongst different issues. Both manner, if it’s something like Season 1, it needs to be nice.
