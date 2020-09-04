information Netflix's Locke And Key Ending Defined: What It Means For Season 2

Ellie Whedon Was Thrown Into The Black Door, Not Dodge

For a break up second, it feels just like the Lockes had efficiently defeated Dodge, taken her physique right down to the Drowning Caves, and thrown it again into the Black Door. Nevertheless, upon later inspection, it is revealed that Dodge used the Identification Key to vary Ellie Whedon’s look into the feminine model of Dodge. So, in impact, the Lockes threw Ellie Whedon’s physique into the Black Door, not Dodge.

What it might imply for Season 2: Presumably, Nina Locke and Detective Matuku might proceed to search for Ellie Whedon, however it should probably grow to be very clear to the Locke children that Dodge remains to be at-large and tricked them into throwing Ellie Whedon into the Black Door. With that info, they’ll probably should discover a method to get Ellie Whedon again whereas throwing Dodge again into the Black Door for actual this time.