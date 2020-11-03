information No, Walt Disney World Isn't Increasing Dining Capacity Yet

Whereas Walt Disney World has been open now for a couple of months, the large theme park resort has definitely been coping with difficulties underneath the brand new pandemic well being and security measures. The theme parks and the eating places are operating at a severely restricted capability, which places a reasonably arduous cap on how a lot cash Disney World is bringing in. That is a fair greater drawback for Disney as a result of a lot of the corporate’s enterprise has been hit arduous by the pandemic. That is why it perhaps wasn’t all that stunning when it appeared earlier in the present day that Walt Disney World eating places had been growing their capability, however it now appears that is not likely the case.