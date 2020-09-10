information Now, Ben Affleck’s Long-Delayed Movie Is Involved In A Lawsuit

The 12 months 2020 has clearly been unprecedented for an entire bunch of causes, together with longer-than-expected film delays. Some films have been in a position to work out offers and determine points to be able to and get the ball shifting once more with reference to filming. Others are nonetheless ready in limbo to maneuver ahead, both as a result of filming location points, Covid-testing points or different points extra alongside the identical traces Hypnotic is coping with proper now. In one very particular case, The Batman returned to filming, solely to allegedly see its lead get sick with the virus, so the potential for COVID-19 to be a problem on set is there.