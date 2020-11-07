information Shazam! Actor Mark Strong Gives Update On Fury Of The Gods

Go away a Remark
After being round for practically 80 years, the superhero previously referred to as Captain Marvel lastly made his theatrical debut in Shazam!, with Mark Strong’s Dr. Thaddeus Sivana serving as the primary antagonist. Whereas Sivana was defeated on the finish of Shazam!, it was made abundantly clear that we haven’t seen the final of him. Certain sufficient, Mark Strong has been saved within the loop on the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods… to a level.
Whereas just lately selling his new TV collection Temple, Mark Strong briefly addressed Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ progress with the next phrases:
I had such a good time on the primary one and it turned out to be so successful. I’m simply ready to listen to. I feel the script is in growth they usually’re attempting to get able to do it. Clearly, it’s been interrupted by this pandemic, so issues are on maintain till such time as it may be filmed safely. In the mean time, it’s all below wraps. I actually know little or no about it. It’s not that I don’t wish to let you know something about it. It’s simply that I don’t truly know very a lot about it.
Shazam! scored sufficient optimistic reception inside the first a number of days of its launch that New Line Cinema didn’t waste anytime planning the sequel, with the official title being revealed on the “Corridor of Heroes” portion of DC FanDome again in August. Nonetheless, as Mark Strong knowledgeable Collider, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is among the many many in-development films that the well being disaster has affected, ensuing within the actor not fairly understanding simply the place issues at the moment stand.
Don’t fear, Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues to be coming, we’ll simply have to attend quite a bit longer for it. Initially the plan was for the sequel to be launched on April 1, 2022, thus mainly arriving precisely three years after its predecessor. Nonetheless, it was later moved to November 4, 2022, and as of final month, it’s been shifted to summer time 2023.
However because the outdated saying goes, good issues come to those that wait. And regardless of being largely saved at midnight on Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently, Mark Strong appears like he’s desperate to work on the sequel when it turns into protected to take action. Of course, Strong being somewhat older when Shazam! 2 rolls round isn’t as huge of a deal because the youthful solid members going by means of progress spurts, though director David F. Sandberg doesn’t appear too involved by that.
After we left off with Dr. Sivana on the finish of Shazam!, he’d been relinquished of the Eye of Sin, ensuing within the Seven Lethal Sins all being recaptured. Now imprisoned for his crimes, Sivana desperately scrawled runes on his cell’s partitions so he might return to the Rock of Eternity, however that didn’t work. Nonetheless, he was then visited by the super-intelligent caterpillar referred to as Mister Thoughts, who knowledgeable Sivana that there have been different methods to acquire energy and proposed forming an alliance in order that they might rule the “seven realms.”
Whereas no plot particulars have been revealed for Shazam! Fury of the Gods but, it’s a superb wager that the story will contain Dr. Sivana and Mister Thoughts inflicting hassle for the Shazam household. And because the title signifies, one way or the other sure deities, whether or not they’re the traditional ones we’re acquainted with or brand-new ones, will likely be pulled into the combination. However once more, it’ll be some time earlier than any particular data begins trickling in.
