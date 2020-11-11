information Shock, Dwayne Johnson Is Tackling A Scorpion King Reboot

Depart a Remark
These days, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thought in Hollywood for issues just like the Quick & Livid franchise, the Jumanji motion pictures and his upcoming gig as Black Adam within the DC Prolonged Universe. Nevertheless, Johnson made his first massive splash within the cinematic realm when he appeared as Mathayus, a.ok.a. the Scorpion King, in 2001’s The Mummy Returns, with that character occurring to steer his personal movie sequence. Now phrase’s are available in that Johnson is engaged on a Scorpion King reboot.
Dwayne Johnson is teaming with Common Footage to provide a brand new Scorpion King film by means of his and Dany Garcia’s manufacturing firm, Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson and Garcia will produce alongside Hiram Garcia, and Straight Outta Compton’s Jonathan Herman has been tapped to put in writing the script. The seek for a director is underway.
Now for these of you who had been hoping this Scorpion King reboot may straight tie into the unique Dwayne Johnson-led film that got here out in 2002, pump your brakes. As a result of Johnson’s schedule is so packed, a brand new actor might be employed to play the lead position. Nevertheless, there’s nonetheless a chance may have some type of position within the film, though that hasn’t been ironed out but. No particular plot particulars have been revealed, however reportedly the reboot may distinguish itself from the unique Scorpion King by being set within the current day.
Right here’s what Dwayne Johnson mentioned in a press release to Deadline about his return to the Scorpion King property:
The Scorpion King was my very first position ever on the silver display screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and ship this cool mythology to an entire new era. I wouldn’t have had the profession I’m fortunate sufficient to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can assist create those self same alternatives for different hardworking actors as we speak. I consider Jonathan Herman will put within the arduous work to ship a implausible script for our world viewers.
The Mummy Returns noticed Dwayne Johnson’s Mathayus being summoned by Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep in 1933, solely to be killed shortly thereafter by Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell, who was wielding the Spear of Osiris. As such, The Scorpion King wound the clock again roughly 5,000 years to chronicle Mathayus main a rise up towards an evil military intent on destroying his homeland, and, as anticipated, finally acquiring the Scorpion King mantle.
Whereas Dwayne Johnson solely performed the Scorpion King twice, the spinoff movie sequence would reside on within the direct-to-video market, with actors like Michael Copon, Victor Webster and Zach McGowan taking on the position. The final film in that unique sequence, The Scorpion King: Ebook of Souls, got here out simply two years in the past, however evidently Common felt prefer it was the fitting time to shine the property and produce it again to the large display screen.
As a result of the time period “reboot” has varied totally different meanings lately in terms of movie and TV initiatives, it’s unclear if this new Scorpion King film can have any direct ties to its predecessor or be one thing completely separate. If Dwayne Johnson finally ends up showing on digicam, possibly there’s a approach for his unique Scorpion King to be resurrected, although you then run the chance of him overshadowing the brand new Scorpion King. Or if this can be a simple, wipe-the-slate-clean type of reboot, possibly Johnson would merely play a brand-new character, together with his presence being a wink to followers of the unique film.
As soon as extra concrete particulars in regards to the Scorpion King reboot are available in, we right here at CinemaBlend will let . For now, flick thru our 2021 launch schedule to study what motion pictures are headed to the large display screen subsequent yr.
Add Comment