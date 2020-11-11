General News

information Shock, Dwayne Johnson Is Tackling A Scorpion King Reboot

November 11, 2020
5 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Shock, Dwayne Johnson Is Tackling A Scorpion King Reboot

Dwayne Johnson as Scorpion King

These days, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thought in Hollywood for issues just like the Quick & Livid franchise, the Jumanji motion pictures and his upcoming gig as Black Adam within the DC Prolonged Universe. Nevertheless, Johnson made his first massive splash within the cinematic realm when he appeared as Mathayus, a.ok.a. the Scorpion King, in 2001’s The Mummy Returns, with that character occurring to steer his personal movie sequence. Now phrase’s are available in that Johnson is engaged on a Scorpion King reboot.

Dwayne Johnson is teaming with Common Footage to provide a brand new Scorpion King film by means of his and Dany Garcia’s manufacturing firm, Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson and Garcia will produce alongside Hiram Garcia, and Straight Outta Compton’s Jonathan Herman has been tapped to put in writing the script. The seek for a director is underway.

Now for these of you who had been hoping this Scorpion King reboot may straight tie into the unique Dwayne Johnson-led film that got here out in 2002, pump your brakes. As a result of Johnson’s schedule is so packed, a brand new actor might be employed to play the lead position. Nevertheless, there’s nonetheless a chance may have some type of position within the film, though that hasn’t been ironed out but. No particular plot particulars have been revealed, however reportedly the reboot may distinguish itself from the unique Scorpion King by being set within the current day.

Right here’s what Dwayne Johnson mentioned in a press release to Deadline about his return to the Scorpion King property:

The Scorpion King was my very first position ever on the silver display screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and ship this cool mythology to an entire new era. I wouldn’t have had the profession I’m fortunate sufficient to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can assist create those self same alternatives for different hardworking actors as we speak. I consider Jonathan Herman will put within the arduous work to ship a implausible script for our world viewers.

The Mummy Returns noticed Dwayne Johnson’s Mathayus being summoned by Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep in 1933, solely to be killed shortly thereafter by Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell, who was wielding the Spear of Osiris. As such, The Scorpion King wound the clock again roughly 5,000 years to chronicle Mathayus main a rise up towards an evil military intent on destroying his homeland, and, as anticipated, finally acquiring the Scorpion King mantle.

Associated

No Massive Deal, Simply Dwayne Johnson Ripping A Safety Gate With Black Adam May

Whereas Dwayne Johnson solely performed the Scorpion King twice, the spinoff movie sequence would reside on within the direct-to-video market, with actors like Michael Copon, Victor Webster and Zach McGowan taking on the position. The final film in that unique sequence, The Scorpion King: Ebook of Souls, got here out simply two years in the past, however evidently Common felt prefer it was the fitting time to shine the property and produce it again to the large display screen.

As a result of the time period “reboot” has varied totally different meanings lately in terms of movie and TV initiatives, it’s unclear if this new Scorpion King film can have any direct ties to its predecessor or be one thing completely separate. If Dwayne Johnson finally ends up showing on digicam, possibly there’s a approach for his unique Scorpion King to be resurrected, although you then run the chance of him overshadowing the brand new Scorpion King. Or if this can be a simple, wipe-the-slate-clean type of reboot, possibly Johnson would merely play a brand-new character, together with his presence being a wink to followers of the unique film.

As soon as extra concrete particulars in regards to the Scorpion King reboot are available in, we right here at CinemaBlend will let . For now, flick thru our 2021 launch schedule to study what motion pictures are headed to the large display screen subsequent yr.


Up Subsequent

The ten Greatest Dwayne Johnson Motion pictures, Ranked

Extra From This Writer
    • Adam Holmes
      Adam Holmes

      View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Physician Who lore. He is conscious he seems like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.


Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge Shares How He’s Preparing To Play Hawkman


information


2w


Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge Shares How He’s Getting ready To Play Hawkman


Sarah El-Mahmoud



Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Black Adam, Red Notice And Other Movies He’s Filming


information


3w


Dwayne Johnson Shares Replace On Black Adam, Pink Discover And Different Motion pictures He’s Filming


Erik Swann



Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie May Have Just Cast A Key Role


information


1M


Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Film Could Have Simply Solid A Key Function


Adam Holmes

Trending Motion pictures


Jungleland


Nov 6, 2020


Jungleland


8



Honest Thief


Oct 16, 2020


Trustworthy Thief


4



The Broken Hearts Gallery


Sep 11, 2020


The Damaged Hearts Gallery


Score TBD



The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It


Jun 4, 2021


The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It


Score TBD



Antebellum


Sep 18, 2020


Antebellum


5


90 Day Fiance Brought Mike, Natalie And More Couples Back In Drunk And Dramatic Season 8 Trailer


TBD


90 Day Fiance Introduced Mike, Natalie And Extra {Couples} Again In Drunk And Dramatic Season 8 Trailer


Score TBD



My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Premiere Makes Buddy Bell Look Like A Psychic


TBD


My Massive Fats Fabulous Life Season 8 Premiere Makes Buddy Bell Look Like A Psychic


Score TBD



Why The Bachelorette Fans Probably Shouldn't Get Excited About Tayshia And Her Frontrunner Yet


TBD


Why The Bachelorette Followers In all probability Should not Get Excited About Tayshia And Her Frontrunner But


Score TBD



The Tudors’ Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested On A DUI Charge


TBD


The Tudors’ Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested On A DUI Cost


Score TBD



Stranger Things Standout Maya Hawke Has Another Netflix Project Coming


TBD


Stranger Issues Standout Maya Hawke Has One other Netflix Venture Coming


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.