information Tenet: 10 Big Questions We Have After Seeing The Christopher Nolan Movie

Kat finally ends up killing Sator simply as The Protagonist and Neil are in a position to cease The Algorithm from going off. Win/win, proper? Properly there’s this complete difficulty of what occurs to previous Kat after she leaves the yacht and sees the ‘future’ model of herself dive off. Does she meet up with ‘previous’ Sator once more to make sure she endures the struggling simply in order that it results in the success of staff Tenet? Does ‘future’ Kat return to her timeline to stay out the remainder of her days fortunately together with her son? Or is the whole factor a loop and Sator dying at that second technically occurred all alongside, thus adjustments previously have an effect on the long run? I am beginning to confuse myself once more.