information Tenet: 5 Huge Problems I Had With The Christopher Nolan Movie

Exposition, Exposition… And Extra Exposition

You understand what film I love? Inception. It’s tremendous deep however I may clarify the plot in a pair sentences. Right here goes: “These dream thieves often go inside individuals’s heads to steal concepts, however now, they’re going inside any individual’s head to plant an thought. Fairly cool proper?” However how the hell do I clarify Tenet? “Nicely, it’s about time, however not time journey. It’s extra like time inversion. What’s that? Nicely, it offers with entropy. And this man can go into the previous, however he can’t see himself within the current as a result of…and yeah.” The plot is a little more complicated than Inception.

However as a substitute of constructing it digestible for audiences by motion sequences and story beats, Christopher Nolan has as a substitute simply put collectively a number of sequences the place the characters are simply speaking about time inversion. Within the literary world, we name this an data dump. And whereas the occasional data dump is okay, Tenet goes approach overboard with it, and none of those scenes are even remotely fascinating. The truth is, they bathroom down the entire film, which brings me to my subsequent level.