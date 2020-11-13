information Thor: Love And Thunder Has Hired Some A+ Venom Talent

Once we left off with Thor on the finish of Avengers: Endgame, he appointed Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie as the brand new ruler of New Asgard, and he departed Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. As a result of Thor: Love and Thunder is arriving earlier than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s unclear what Thor’s standing with the crew is at first of his fourth cinematic journey. That stated, Groot voice actor Vin Diesel revealed earlier this 12 months that some, if not all the Guardians will seem in Love and Thunder.