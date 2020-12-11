information Thor: Love And Thunder Has Revealed Christian Bale's Character, And We're Pumped

So who precisely is Gorr the God Butcher, aside from an imposing sounding villain? Nicely, originating from the pages of Thor: God of Thunder in 2013, Gorr is an alien from an unnamed world who misplaced his complete household, in addition to his religion that gods might exist because of this. So when he came upon that they really have been on the market within the universe, he determined he was going to rearrange the world to map up together with his earlier pondering… violently.