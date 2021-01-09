information Thor: Love And Thunder: Melissa McCarthy And Husband Share Hilarious Audition Tape For The Marvel Sequel

It’s a fairly random ask from the pair, however on the identical time it doesn’t really feel like a complete shot in the dead of night. Melissa McCarthy labored with Chris Hemsworth for Ghostbusters again in 2016, earlier than the God of Thunder amped up the humor for Thor: Ragnarok. Additionally, as they are saying, the couple have been in Australia for the vacations as a result of McCarthy simply wrapped her work on Hulu collection 9 Excellent Strangers with Nicole Kidman. mockingly sufficient Thor: Love and Thunder will likely be filming Down Beneath beginning this month.