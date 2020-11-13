information Thor: Love And Thunder's First Guardian Of The Galaxy Appearance Is Lined Up

There was as soon as a time when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was meant to come back out in 2020. However due to a wide range of circumstances, together with James Gunn being fired after which rehired onto the threequel, Thor: Love and Thunder is now arriving first, and Guardians 3 has but to obtain a launch date. So it stays unclear what Thor’s standing with the Guardians is when Love and Thunder begins. Is he nonetheless a part of the crew whereas he goes off on one other solo journey, or will the film kick off with him formally relinquishing membership?