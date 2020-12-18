information Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Teases More Returning Characters

Depart a Remark
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a novel place, because the interim interval between phases has been expanded with the year-long delay of Black Widow. Quite a lot of extremely anticipated blockbusters are additionally within the works, together with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is presently in pre-production down below, and Tessa Thompson lately teased that much more returning characters might issue into the fourth film’s plot.
Anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder began off at a fever pitch shortly after it was introduced. That is partly because of the information of Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster who will ultimately remodel into the Mighty Thor. Plus, the Guardians of the Galaxy will issue into the story as effectively. However Tessa Thompson lately spoke in regards to the mysterious blockbuster, and teased much more acquainted faces. As she put it,
Yeah. I can tease that she’s undoubtedly King of New Asgard after we discover her. And as was the case within the final 4, I’d say that she’s part of an journey that concerned Thor, within the sense that it’s known as Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff occurring. We’ve some new characters; now we have some of us probably from different pockets of the MCU. And then now we have some of us, possibly, that we’ve seen earlier than.
How delightfully cryptic. Whereas cautious to not really reveal something about Thor: Love and Thunder‘s contents, her tease of extra character that we have seen earlier than is bound to encourage numerous fan theories. We’ll simply have to attend and see what Taika Waititi has up his sleeve for his second time directing a Marvel film.
Tessa Thompson’s feedback to The Playlist present how Taika Waititi is seemingly going to make Thor: Love and Thunder even greater and extra wild than its predecessor Ragnarok. Whereas the film’s plot is being stored below wraps, its a a lot greater solid that may also embrace the introduction of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. However now it appears like we must always begin interested by what returning characters may additionally be becoming a member of the all-star solid.
With Jane already set to return for Thor: Love and Thunder, it ought to be attention-grabbing to see what returning faces finally present up all through its runtime. This definitely looks like an amazing alternative to deliver again Kat Dennings’ Darcy, who will first seem as a sequence common in WandaVision. However the followers would additionally little question be thrilled to see one other hero pop up.
Tessa Thompson talked about how Valkyrie was named King of New Asgard in the course of the last moments of Avengers: Endgame. Thompson has been open about her character needing a queen, hopefully together with one of many first same-sex relationships within the total MCU. She and Brie Larson have expressed curiosity in seeing Val and Captain Marvel collectively, however at this level that is only a fan idea. A minimum of for now.
Thor: Love and Thunder is presently anticipated to hit theaters on Could sixth, 2022. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2021 launch checklist to plan your journeys to the flicks within the New Yr.
