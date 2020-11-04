information Uncharted: What To Know About The Video Game Before Tom Holland's Movie

Elena Fisher is Nathan’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and later spouse. She’s been in each single mainline sport within the Uncharted collection. Elena is a journalist and documentarian who usually will get into a whole lot of hazard on account of her dedication to her job. She is commonly seen as Drake’s sidekick, however can deal with her personal and is a powerful feminine character. So far as we all know proper now, she is just not within the movie. However there are rumors that Chloe Frazer, who stars in her personal sport within the collection referred to as, Uncharted: The Misplaced Legacy, could be within the film, and that she additionally could be portrayed by Gray’s Anatomy actress, Sophia Ali.

Chloe is an outdated flame of Nathan’s and is commonly seen as “a darker model” of him, as she’s additionally a thief who usually runs headlong into issues with out pondering them by means of. She’s Bother with a capital T. So hopefully, she’s within the movie.