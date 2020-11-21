information Wait, Is Candyman Bringing Back Another Original Character?

General News

Candyman, Candyman… Candyman? Forward of this coming summer season’s launch of Candyman, it’s nonetheless unclear which bee-mouthed and hook-handed fable will hang-out Cabrini Inexperienced Housing Initiatives as soon as once more in Nia DaCosta’s non secular sequel. We all know Tony Todd is reprising the character and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II character may have an energetic function within the long-awaited installment. However there are numerous questions surrounding the horror flick but to be answered.

To be clear, it is a superb factor. Many people like to enter a film (a horror one particularly) and not using a lot to go on. However there was a rumor floating round. Bloody Disgusting beforehand reported that Helen Lyles from the 1992 authentic may return for the 2021 launch. Tony Todd was not too long ago requested in regards to the probabilities of Helen returning for Candyman. In Todd’s phrases:

Sure there’s. I simply talked to her at the moment, as a matter of reality.

“Her” being Virginia Madsen, based on the legendary horror icon. Humorous sufficient, the unique was snatched by the nine-year-old host of the Rocking With Jam Man present. (He does know Candyman rated R, proper?) Tony Todd undoubtedly made it sound prefer it’s potential for Helen to make a comeback, as he stays involved along with his co-star, but within the beforehand talked about rumor, it is Cassie Kramer who will likely be taking part in Helen within the upcoming Candyman.

Viriginia Madsen as Helen Lyle in Candyman

As followers of the unique film bear in mind, Virginia Madsen’s Helen was a Chicago graduate pupil who turns into infatuated with the Candyman origin. Tony Todd’s character haunts her till she dies and turns into a brand new sort of Candyman herself. Helen’s story ends together with her exacting revenge on her husband, who cheated on her and just about left her for lifeless.

Though Tony Todd returned for the Candyman direct-to-video sequels Farewell to the Flesh and Day of the Lifeless, Helen’s storyline has by no means been forwarded within the franchise. It could be thrilling to see what she has been as much as all these years and if she has any persevering with ties to Todd’s character! The upcoming film will comply with a pair, Anthony and Brianna (performed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris), who’re artists that transfer to gentrified luxurious condos in Chicago’s Cabrini Inexperienced neighborhood. Ghost tales stay in regards to the notorious Candyman, however Anthony will come nose to nose with the legend within the upcoming film.

The film was co-written and produced by Jordan Peele, and directed by Nia DaCosta, who beforehand made her debut with Little Woods and is heading into the massive leagues because the helmer of Captain Marvel 2. Through the interview, Tony Todd additionally shared his assist for the film discovering its method to theaters as a substitute of going straight to VOD, after numerous delays this yr. Prepare for Candyman on August 27, 2021.


