information Wait, Is Candyman Bringing Back Another Original Character?

Though Tony Todd returned for the Candyman direct-to-video sequels Farewell to the Flesh and Day of the Lifeless, Helen’s storyline has by no means been forwarded within the franchise. It could be thrilling to see what she has been as much as all these years and if she has any persevering with ties to Todd’s character! The upcoming film will comply with a pair, Anthony and Brianna (performed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris), who’re artists that transfer to gentrified luxurious condos in Chicago’s Cabrini Inexperienced neighborhood. Ghost tales stay in regards to the notorious Candyman, however Anthony will come nose to nose with the legend within the upcoming film.