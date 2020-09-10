information Wait, Is Wonder Woman 1984 Being Delayed Yet Once more?

Depart a Remark
Film delays have turn out to be far more commonplace since March due to the present well being disaster wreaking havoc on the movie enterprise. Take Wonder Woman 1984, which, if 2020 had unfolded with none virus, would have come out in theaters in June and sure be near hitting house media now. As a substitute, not solely are we nonetheless weeks away from the sequel arriving, there’s phrase that it is perhaps delayed but once more.
On the time of this writing, the plan is for Wonder Woman 1984 to come back out on October 2. Nevertheless, in accordance with Deadline, as a result of film theaters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco nonetheless not being open, Warner Bros is considering bumping Wonder Woman 1984 to both November or late December.
Tenet is outwardly additionally taking part in a task on this potential launch date change. The newest Christopher Nolan characteristic kicked off its U.S theatrical run final week, and with Deadline’s sources estimating that New York and Los Angeles theaters gained’t open till later this month or in early October, Warner Bros wants the tentpole image to “make an enormous splash in these markets.” So shifting Wonder Woman 1984 again would assist enhance Tenet’s odds of reeling in moviegoers in The Huge Apple and Metropolis of Angels.
Ought to Wonder Woman 1984 be pushed again, it will possible end in Denis Villenueve’s Dune (which dropped its first trailer earlier at the moment) being delayed to someday in 2021. It must also be famous that there are reportedly “whispers” that Disney may transfer fellow superhero film Black Widow from its November 6 launch date. Ought to that occur, Wonder Woman 1984 might simply swoop in there, although it might solely have just a few weeks to itself earlier than No Time to Die rolled in.
Assuming Wonder Woman 1984 will get moved once more, that might be its sixth launch date. As soon as upon a time, the sequel was scheduled for December 13, 2019, however then was moved as much as November 1 of the identical 12 months. Then Warner Bros determined to carry Wonder Woman 1984 for June 5, 2020, that means it might have come out principally three full years years after its predecessor. As soon as the pandemic obtained uncontrolled, the studio shifted Diana of Themyscira’s subsequent theatrical journey to August 13 and moved it once more to its present October slot.
Set 66 years after the occasions of the primary Wonder Woman film, Wonder Woman 1984 follows Diana Prince persevering with to guard humanity and clashing in opposition to two distinct villains: Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva, who finally transforms into The Cheetah. Diana will even reunite with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, who was thought to have died on the finish of World Warfare I, however is someway nonetheless alive and looking out simply as youthful.
Be happy to rewatch the newest Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, which premiered on the DC FanDome digital occasion, beneath:
