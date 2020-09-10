information Wait, Is Wonder Woman 1984 Being Delayed Yet Once more?

Assuming Wonder Woman 1984 will get moved once more, that might be its sixth launch date. As soon as upon a time, the sequel was scheduled for December 13, 2019, however then was moved as much as November 1 of the identical 12 months. Then Warner Bros determined to carry Wonder Woman 1984 for June 5, 2020, that means it might have come out principally three full years years after its predecessor. As soon as the pandemic obtained uncontrolled, the studio shifted Diana of Themyscira’s subsequent theatrical journey to August 13 and moved it once more to its present October slot.