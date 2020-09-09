information Wait, Will Shang-Chi Feature A Doctor Strange Crossover?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever rising place, and there are some very thrilling blockbusters coming down the pipeline. Part 4 will characteristic a mix of latest and returning faces, with initiatives like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings bringing in new heroes to additional flesh out the shared universe. The latter venture will star Simu Liu because the title character, though new rumors have followers hoping {that a} Doctor Strange crossover will happen because of Benedict Wong’s character Wong.