information Wait, Will Shang-Chi Feature A Doctor Strange Crossover?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever rising place, and there are some very thrilling blockbusters coming down the pipeline. Part 4 will characteristic a mix of latest and returning faces, with initiatives like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings bringing in new heroes to additional flesh out the shared universe. The latter venture will star Simu Liu because the title character, though new rumors have followers hoping {that a} Doctor Strange crossover will happen because of Benedict Wong’s character Wong.
Wong shortly grew to become a fan favourite in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, earlier than making notable appearances in each Avengers: Infinity Conflict and Endgame. Benedict Wong is predicted to return to the MCU in Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Insanity, however now followers are freaking out at the potential of his inclusion within the Shang-Chi film. Specifically as a result of Wong and Simu Liu have been not too long ago photographed getting dinner collectively in Sydney the place Shang-Chi’s set is. Try the submit that began the rumors under.
And similar to that, there’s loads of Marvel followers who’re hoping that Wong finally ends up having a job in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Benedict Wong is not a Sydney native, so followers are hoping that he is traveled throughout the globe for Marvel associated causes. We’ll simply need to patiently wait to see if that crossover really occurs.
This picture of Benedict Wong and Simu Liu involves us from the Instagram of Kogi Korean BBQ in Sydney. The institution not too long ago served the pair of actors, and received the possibility to get a photograph and promote their look on social media. Whereas the submit itself is harmless, it shortly went viral and impressed a slew of fan theories. As a result of who does not wish to see extra crossovers within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is essentially a thriller, as director Destin Daniel Cretton and the oldsters over at Marvel have been retaining their playing cards near the chest. Safety throughout the MCU is notoriously tight, and this upcoming film will do a ton of world-building and introduce a slew of latest characters. We’ll simply need to see if it additionally features a Wong look.
Actor Simu Liu will star because the title character of Shang-Chi, with the actor and stuntman finest identified for his efficiency within the sitcom Kim’s Comfort. The film’s forged and characters are largely a thriller, though Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Ronny Chieng could have roles. And anticipation for any indication of Shang-Chi‘s contents has been steadily rising among the many Marvel fandom.
Filming for the film started in February of 2020, however was finally closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The director himself Destin Daniel Cretton had a scare and was examined upon returning dwelling. However the forged and crew returned to Sydney in August to renew manufacturing. Now the query is: was Benedict Wong amongst those that labored on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?
Solely time will inform the reality, however there are positive to be numerous fan theories about how Wong might issue into the story of the Shang-Chi film. A possible entrance could be the usage of magic, as Benedict Wong’s character is a strong wizard who’s related to sorcerers across the globe. Nevertheless it’s greater than doable that he will not be showing within the blockbuster in any respect.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is presently anticipated to hit theaters on Might seventh, 2021. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2021 launch record to plan your journeys to the flicks subsequent 12 months.
