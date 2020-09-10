information What's Going On With The Princess Diaries 3

Even Mandy Moore And Chris Pine Sound Down To Return

Along with launching the profession of Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement helped propel the careers of Mandy Moore and Chris Pine, respectively. In recent times whereas the 2 actors have gone on to search out quite a lot of success of their careers, Moore and Pine each have gone on the file stating that they want to return to the franchise if there was a 3rd installment.

It has been years since his portrayal of Nicholas Deveraux in The Princess Diaries 2, however Chris Pine was nonetheless fielding questions concerning a attainable third film when selling The Best Hours in 2016. Throughout a Q&A session with EW, Pine was requested if he prayed there could be a 3rd film, and he responded in the very best trend: