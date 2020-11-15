information Whoa, David Fincher Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Warner Bros. And DC’s Joker

Now, when you’ve been following alongside carefully with Joker, you already understand it was impressed by Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. It’s been mentioned outright by its filmmakers, and Robert De Niro even performs a job within the movie — following his starring roles in each these Martin Scorsese motion pictures. It’s a degree akin to this that has bothered sure viewers of the film, who imagine it to be much less authentic and revolutionary than the Academy and its followers have hailed it as. Fincher continued talking to The Telegraph with these phrases: