information Willow: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About The Val Kilmer Movie

Although George Lucas is finest recognized for his pivotal roles within the making of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Labyrinth, some film followers could be fast to neglect 1988’s Willow.

Directed by Ron Howard and starring Warwick Davis within the title position, this fantasy journey blockbuster acquired combined opinions and a middling field workplace, but it surely has grown a loyal fanbase over time, to the purpose the place a sequel may not be unimaginable later down the street. Additionally starring Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley and Jean Marsh, this Oscar-nominated Lucasfilm endeavor is not the film that is mostly related to Lucas, but it surely holds a particular place in some viewers’ hearts. For those who love Willow and also you wish to know extra about how this film got here to be, listed here are some enjoyable and/or attention-grabbing information price realizing.