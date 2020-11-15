information Wow, Ezra Miller Shot New Flash Scenes For Justice League On The Fantastic Beasts 3 Set

I needed to get a pick-up shot of Ezra after we had been doing this little bit. You realize, he’s on Fantastic Beasts, and that’s in London, and we weren’t going to journey to London, sadly. I might have cherished to have completed that… So what we did was we picked him up on a Zoom, and the Fantastic Beasts crew, I despatched them these drawings. I used to be like, ‘Okay, that is what he has to do, that is the place he’s.’