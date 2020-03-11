Infowars Founder Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge in Texas

Alex Jones, infamous conspiracy theorist, radio host and founding father of right-wing website Infowars, was arrested and charged with driving whereas intoxicated early Tuesday morning in Travis County, Texas, officers mentioned.

Jones, 46, was booked at 12:37 a.m. on March 10 on the Travis County Jail in Austin on the DWI cost, which is a Class B misdemeanor offense, mentioned Kristen Darkish, public data officer for the Travis County Sheriff’s Workplace. Underneath Texas regulation, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable by a wonderful of as much as $2,000, a jail sentence of as much as 180 days or a mixture of each.

Jones’ bail was set at $3,000 and he was launched on bond at 4:11 a.m., Darkish mentioned.

Jones and Infowars have been banned by a number of on-line platforms together with YouTube, Twitter, Fb, Apple and Spotify for violating insurance policies on hate speech and harassment. He additionally hosts “The Alex Jones Present” on the Genesis Communications Community throughout the US and on-line.

Amongst different issues, Jones has claimed the 2012 mass taking pictures at Sandy Hook Elementary Faculty in Connecticut — which killed 20 kids and 6 adults — was a “large hoax” perpetrated by “disaster actors”; mentioned that NFL gamers protesting through the nationwide anthem had been “kneeling to white genocide”; accused the U.S. authorities of being behind the 9/11 assaults; attacked transgender and Muslim folks; and known as David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., high-school taking pictures, a Nazi.

In December 2019, a decide in Texas ordered Jones and Infowars to pay $100,000 in court docket prices and authorized charges to the daddy of one of many victims in the Sandy Hook bloodbath in a defamation go well with introduced in opposition to Jones. In a court docket deposition final yr, Jones mentioned it was a “type of psychosis” that brought about him to consider occasions just like the Sandy Hook bloodbath had been staged.

Based on a submit Tuesday on Infowars, Jones “admitted to consuming a small quantity of sake at a Japanese restaurant hours earlier than along with his spouse” and claimed he was pulled over for driving 45 mph in a 40-mph zone. The Infowars article additionally claimed Jones was “cleared” of the DWI cost by “blowing lower than a 0.08” — the breath-alcohol focus (BAC) restrict at which drivers in Texas could also be charged with DWI — a declare the Travis County Sheriff’s Workplace couldn’t corroborate. Based on the Texas Dept. of Transportation, “an individual can be intoxicated if impaired as a result of alcohol or different medicine no matter BAC.”