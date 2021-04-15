Infowars Staffer Arrested in Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot

Samuel Montoya, recognized as a video editor for the Infowars far-right conspiracy web site, was arrested for collaborating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Federal brokers arrested Montoya at his Texas house on April 13, and he was charged Wednesday on 4 counts: getting into and remaining in a restricted constructing; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol constructing; impeding passage by way of the Capitol grounds or buildings; and “parading, demonstrating or picketting” in a Capitol constructing.

In a courtroom affidavit submitted previous Montoya’s arrest, a FBI counterterrorism particular agent in the San Antonio subject workplace (whose named is redacted) cited a 44-minute video embedded with the tag “THERESISTANCE.VIDEO” whose narrator identifies himself as “Sam with Infowars.com.”

Screenshot of Infowars’ Montoya from “THERESISTANCE.VIDEO”

FBI

The video exhibits Montoya — sporting a pink “Make America Nice Once more” baseball cap — getting into the Capitol Constructing together with Trump rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. At one level, Montoya turns the digital camera on himself and says, “It feels good to be in the Capitol, child!”

In a press release posted on the Infowars website about Montoya’s arrest, the location mentioned, “Montoya was reporting dwell on the bottom freely exercising his First Modification proper to doc the occasions of that day in a journalistic capability.” Infowars additionally claimed that Montoya was “charged with primarily being loud on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”

The FBI mentioned it obtained a tip on Jan. 11 from a member of the family of Montoya who mentioned they’d proof that Montoya was bodily contained in the U.S. Capitol throughout the riot, referencing the video he shot on Jan. 6, titled “Patriots Storm Congress Uncooked Footage Consists of Execution of Ashli Babbitt.”

The video shot by Montoya exhibits himself strolling by way of the Capitol till he arrives by the doorways exterior the Speaker’s Foyer, the place it depicts the taking pictures of the girl publicly recognized as Ashli Babbitt.

In response to the FBI, Montoya’s statements in the video included: “We’re gonna crawl, we’re gonna climb. We’re gonna do no matter it takes, we’re gonna do no matter it takes to MAGA… I don’t wanna get shot, I’ll be sincere, however I don’t wanna lose my nation. And that’s extra necessary to me than — than getting shot.”

At one other level, he says, “Right here we’re in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol constructing, it has formally been stormed by Trump supporters. Once more, the U.S. Capitol constructing in Washington, D.C., has formally been stormed by Trump supporters. And right here we’re, taking our — the individuals’s home again!”

In response to the affidavit, Montoya additionally says, “We have now had sufficient! We’re not gonna take your fucking vaccines! We’re not gonna take all of your bullshit! The persons are rising up! People, I’m now on the steps of the Capitol. Right here we go! Right here we go! Having an excellent time!”

Within the video, Montoya variously describes himself as a “reporter” and “journalist.” In response to the affidavit, the U.S. Senate press workplace confirmed that nobody by that identify has congressional press credentials as a person or through any affiliated group.

Infowars and its founder, Alex Jones, have been banned by a number of on-line platforms together with YouTube, Twitter, Fb, Apple and Spotify for violating insurance policies on hate speech and harassment.