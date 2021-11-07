Ingenious tribute to Juan Manuel Fangio in Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas, who took pole position, shows the award related to Juan Manuel Fangio (Photo: Reuters)

The classification of the Grand Prix of Mexico it was not just another qualifying in this electrifying Formula 1 season. Beyond all that was at stake for the drivers and teams title, the winner Valtteri Bottas won a creative tribute in honor of Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio : they gave him a replica of the helmet Crooked commemorating 70 years of his first world title The final circuit was the one located at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Finn from Mercedes was intractable on the track and finished ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Behind them will start Max Verstappen, which remains firm in the first place of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship. Sergio Czech Pérez He will try to show off to his audience from fourth place on the grid. The start of one of the last races of the year will have the Mercedes-Red Bull battle in a preponderant place with the four drivers of that team in the main sector.

The award ceremony, which accompanied the usual pole man tire, was delivered by 82-year-old former British driver Jackie Stewart, a three-time Formula 1 champion between 1969 and 1973.

Jackie Stewart presented the award linked to Fangio (Photo: Reuters)

Fangio won his first F1 title on October 28, 1951 in what was the second official season of Máxima in history. In total, the Argentine runner raised 5 crowns (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957) imposing a record that was just broken by Michael sSchumacher at the beginning of the new millennium and then was overtaken by Lewis Hamilton. Today, both the German and the British hold 7 world titles.

The helmet that Bottas will now have in his award showcase is a certified replica of the Herbert Johnson helmet worn by Fangio in 1951 when he won the championship aboard an Alfa Romeo 159.

“It was an incredible lap. It’s a long straight [hasta la curva 1] and the cars behind with trailers are sure to have good chances, so we need a good start. At least as a team, it’s great that we have two cars ahead of us. I hope we can try to maintain our positions in some way ”, he reflected in the face of the race that will take place on Sunday.

RESULTS OF THE CLASSIFICATION OF THE MEXICO GP 2021:

1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 15.875

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.020

3. Max Verstappen (HOL/Red Bull) 1:16.225

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull) 1: 16.342

5. Pierre Gasly (FRA / Alpha Tauri) 1: 16.456

6. Carlos Sainz (ESP / Ferrari) 1: 16,761

7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren) 1: 16.763

8. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 16.837

9. Yuki Tsotaka (JPN / Alpha Tauri) 1: 17.158

10. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren) 1: 36.830

11. Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin)

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo)

13. George Russell (GBR/Williams)

14. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo)

15. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)

16. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

17. Nicolas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

18. Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas)

19. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas)

20. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

