Ingrid Andress on Being the Grammys’ Only Country Freshman Contender

For Ingrid Andress, changing into the designated face of nation music on this yr’s Grammy nominations simply seven months after her debut album got here out is “mind-blowing.”

Amongst nation artists, she’s tied with Miranda Lambert for the most total nominations, with three. However one among Andress’ nods was for finest new artist — and she or he’s not simply the solely nation nominee in that class, however in any of the 4 high all-genre classes.

“I used to be considering possibly one” nomination, she admits — “like possibly nation music. However was not anticipating three in any respect. The brand new artist one actually floored me. Actually floored. Like, I used to be on the ground.”

Andress says she has “no thought how this occurred, however having the ability to symbolize the nation style is superior. And yeah, I’ve seen that in that (finest new artist) class, nation actually doesn’t have a slot most of the time, which is loopy to me. As a result of nation is such an enormous style, I really feel prefer it’s so bizarre that there’s no more of it in the high classes. However I’m new right here, so I don’t actually know the way it works. I’m simply beginning to observe all this stuff.

“However having my title be with Megan Thee Stallion is the win that I would like, and I’m effective with that. Simply being in her class, I’m similar to: I’ve peaked. That’s effective! That is sufficient for me.”

In addition to being the solely nation artist in any of the all-genre classes, Andress additionally has the distinction of being the solely freshman artist in any of the nation classes. No less than, that’s in the event you don’t rely the Highwomen, a brand new group made up of veteran artists — “seniors,” as she jokingly places it, on the class spectrum.

However commonality figures in, too, in no less than one class. For finest nation album, her “Woman Like” is up in opposition to collections by Lambert, Brandy Clark, Little Large City and Ashley McBryde, all of whom share the distinction of being… lady-like. That’s a historic first, to have ladies or female-fronted teams represent the whole area in a Grammy nation class.

“In the event you have a look at like the high 5 songs on radio, it’s like all white males, and then you definately have a look at the Grammy nominations and it’s similar to, no white males,” she says. “So if something, it’s a mind-fuck for me, as a result of I’m similar to, wow — what’s actual, so far as what is best, and all the totally different techniques that rank that?”

To be honest, there are undoubtedly a couple of white males scattered by means of three of the 4 nation classes, although the focus has actually been extra on Mickey Guyton changing into the first solo Black lady to be nominated for a Grammy, and the finest nation album class’s all-female lineup. Have been the Grammy committees making a press release with the latter, does she suppose?

“Because it’s my first time, I don’t actually know. I’m positive it’s extraordinarily political,” Andress says. “However I want to consider in my novice frame of mind that it’s simply because all people is sweet at what they do and has mastered their craft. And in the event you do have a look at all these albums, they’re all like fairly epic. And I believe even whether it is simply to make a press release, it’s nonetheless a really highly effective assertion, as a result of I believe in the event you hearken to all these albums, I really feel like all people can be like, ‘Oh, okay. Yeah, we get it.’ And it’s simply such a bizarre factor to have ladies in the nation format really feel like we’re combating to have airplay, so we’re similar to, ‘Wait, okay, the Grammys suppose we’re superior, however nation radio doesn’t. Cool.’ It’s this bizarre in-between that I nonetheless haven’t wrapped my head round but. However I really feel prefer it reveals some type of development in recognition.

“However at the similar time, too, once I hearken to music, I’m not focusing on the gender of the individual singing the music. I simply am focusing on the lyrics, clearly, as a result of I’m a nerd, and likewise simply the way it’s crafted and if it makes me really feel one thing. So I’m happy with (the class) having all ladies, however at the similar time, I don’t hearken to music based mostly on anyone’s gender and typically don’t take note of that. If something, it makes me simply focus on music extra and what I believe is dope.”

The Grammy love just isn’t precisely the first validation Andress has gotten in 2020. She had a No. 1 nation music early in the yr along with her debut single, “Extra Hearts Than Mine,” and simply sang a memorable model of it on this month’s CMA Awards telecast (the place she was additionally nominated for finest new artist, however misplaced to Morgan Wallen). However even with these main scores, she nonetheless felt at occasions like she was throwing out a message in a bottle.

“Particularly this yr, it’s felt like nothing’s actually occurred, regardless that this was the yr I selected to launch an album,” Andress says. “So having it’s nominated for Grammys makes all of it price it this yr, regardless that I haven’t been capable of tour it or actually see anyone’s response to it in individual. I’m nonetheless attempting to categorize it in my head. Coming off this yr, I’m similar to, is any of this actual? These nominations are stunning, and an entire new actuality for me, as a result of right here I’m in quarantine considering, ‘Some individuals know and have listened to the album, however most likely not lots.’ And I assume extra listened than I believed.”

Her hope is that much more would possibly hear and have her music shake up their imaginative and prescient of what nation music is or may be. Clearly, she’s no purist, with an album that skews towards a pop spin on the singer-songwriter style as a lot because it does conventional sounds — not stunning, coming from an artist whose songwriting successes previous to chopping her debut for Warner Information’ Nashville division embrace co-writing non-Music-Row songs like Charli XCX’s “Boys.”

“I believe nation can typically be actually categorized in a really particular method,” she says, “so I’m hoping that folks understand that it could actually have totally different sounds and progress in several methods and the phrase ‘nation’ can extra versatile shifting ahead. As a result of that’s form of the aim, having the ability to increase a style.”

When Andress sang “Extra Hearts Than Mine” on the CMAs a couple of weeks in the past, accompanied solely by a pianist, she wept towards the very finish of the quantity. That led to a variety of viewers eager to know why. Interviewed by Selection instantly after the telecast, government producer Robert Deaton stated he didn’t know why Andress had cried — simply that he informed her to anticipate a variety of of us asking about it. Which we did, belatedly.

“I used to be not planning on crying, as a result of actually my worst concern is crying in entrance of billions of strangers,” she says. “I believe simply the weight of this yr hit me, however then it was additionally in distinction with the proven fact that I used to be attending to carry out a music that meant a lot to me. It felt like simply the whole yr and the great thing about that second collided, and it simply hit me at the very finish. There’s been a lot pressure in the world, and I’ve been feeling it, particularly throughout the elections and seeing how torn persons are, however then being in that room and having it signify unity, it was the distinction of every thing that hit me, and the way highly effective music may be throughout this time. And I simply misplaced it. I used to be like, how am I right here?

“However sure, afterward, I used to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, now we have to do it once more, as a result of no one is allowed to see me cry on this stage.’ And Robert Deaton was the one who was like, ‘Nope, shifting on.’ And I used to be like, ‘Okaaaaay. Cool.’”

So, regardless of the music itself being tinged with a little bit of disappointment (“Extra Hearts Than Mine,” based mostly in her personal expertise, is a music that exists in a state of anticipating a doable breakup, whereas remaining ambiguous sufficient to not present an ending to the story), this was a contented cry?

“I don’t even know if it was a contented or unhappy cry. I’m nonetheless attempting to determine it out. It was similar to a straight-up cry. Can you’ve got a impartial cry?” she asks, laughing. “It was only a launch. I imply, I’m positive that singing that specific music… Not taking part in piano and simply singing it, I really feel like I received to focus somewhat extra on what I used to be saying. In order that most likely additionally made it totally different for me as nicely. Nevertheless it wanted to occur. You understand, typically you want somewhat cry, regardless that it’s not supreme for it to be on stage at an awards present. I’m glad to see feedback from people who find themselves like, ‘I cried too.’ I’m like, okay, thank God. As soon as once more, realizing now we have extra in frequent than what we predict. Hopefully it doesn’t occur once more in public, however I’m effective with it for now.”

Little has been revealed about what sort of setup will exist for the Grammys Jan. 31, not to mention who would possibly get to be on-camera. Andress isn’t sweating that.

“It’s an entire new journey to attempt to put together for, apart from not understanding what to organize for. However fortunately, I not often make plans in my life — I like to improv — so that is nothing new for me. I’m able to adapt and do no matter. It’ll be enjoyable both method.” Maybe no less than she will be able to rely on her sharp, gown-free style sensibilities coming into play. “One would hope so, sure. I’ve not even began fascinated with that. I’m positive my workforce has, however I’m similar to, so long as it’s not a costume, we’re effective.”