Ingrid Coronado responded to the accusations of Anna Ferro, widow of Fernando del Solar: “It’s not my way”

After Anna Ferro ensure that Ingrid Coronado there was defendant a Fernando del Solar Shortly before he died and that, in addition, she was in charge of collecting the rent of the apartments that were in the name of the children she had with her ex-husband, Coronado pointed out that she he does not think about responding to him through the mediabecause he prefers that things be done from the legal sphere.

Since Fernando del Solar passed away On June 30, Ingrid Coronado has preferred to stay away from the media, just as she had not given any statements about what happened in her divorce, until this Friday.

During a short meeting with the press after the autograph signing of his book woman, the presenter answered some questions about the accusations that Anna Ferro, Del Solar’s widow, has made against her. In addition to noting that she never sued her ex-husband, she mentioned that he is not interested in responding with media remarksbecause he prefers to do it from other media.

“Litigating in the media is not my way of doing things”

Anna Ferro and Fernando were married last March, months before the driver’s death (Photo: Instagram/@fernandodelsolar)

Also, when asked about all the times she has been criticized on social mediawho have accused her of allegedly not cooperating with the maintenance of her children, including even pointing her out as guilty of the Argentine’s death, she commented that she has decided to remain silent because she thinks it is preferable to defend herself through the facts, from the field legal.

“I bet on the legal and this I have done in all the situations of my life. I would love not to have to be in such a situation, which also costs me a fortune, but finally I have to bet on what for me is unfair and that is what i have done and have continued to do

“I know who I am, It’s not about pretending to be who you think people will accept, It’s about being who you are and I, that’s what I’ve embraced, what I’ve taught my children, and thanks to that they’re fine,” Coronado replied. To this she added that what matters most to her is that Luciano and Paolo know who she really is despite the accusations that could divide them.

Ingrid Coronado was always criticized for supposedly having been the one who asked Fernando del Solar for a divorce; Recently her lawyer denied this by showing the document of the divorce petition initiated by the Argentine (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

When questioned again about whether it is true that she sued Fernando del Solar, she stressed that, as her legal representative mentioned, she it has only initiated proceedings against those people it believes have exceeded its limitsamong them was not the deceased Argentine.

“I have sued whom I have needed to put a limit on. My lawyer mentioned that I have not sued the father of my children (…) it has been a long issue”

To end the topic, Ingrid Coronado mentioned that, despite the fact that after Del Solar’s death Anna published photographs of Luciano and Paolo with their children, currently the yoga instructor has no contact with minors.

Anna Ferro said through her social networks that she does not intend to respond to the way Ingrid Coronado’s lawyer denied all her accusations (Photos: Instagram/@Annaferro8)

It was last July when Anna Ferro, in an interview with the magazine ¡Hola!, noted that her husband died with concerns that he was sued for the first time and by Ingrid Coronado. Therefore, the day after the death of his father, the presenter had to make an effort to comply with the documentation required for a socioeconomic examination derived from said legal conflict.

This was added to the fact that Fernando claimed that Ingrid had asked for a divorce at his worst with cancer, something he would never have done with her if she were in the same situation.

It was for this reason that the former presenter of come the joy He denied all the accusations, but through his lawyer, who uncovered that the lawsuit was for divorce and had been initiated by Del Solar.

