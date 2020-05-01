Ingrid Michaelson Album Catalog Acquired for Distribution by Universal – Variety

Eight albums and EPs from singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson’s catalog of impartial album releases have been acquired for distribution by Universal Music Group in a take care of Spirit Music Group, which picked up most of her publishing and grasp recordings final 12 months. Universal’s catalog division, UMe, will deal with the re-release of the albums, with the digital distribution altering over as of immediately and new CD editions being launched Might 29 adopted by vinyl on June 19.

The reissues cowl her recorded output through the years 2006-2017, together with the albums “Women & Boys,” “Be OK,” the EP “Snowfall,” “Everyone,” “Human Once more,” “Lights Out” and “It Doesn’t Have To Make Sense.” The entire aforementioned initiatives will probably be re-released on digital, CD and vinyl. Moreover, an EP of collaborations that solely got here out on a limited-edition vinyl image disc for Report Retailer Day in 2017, “Alter Egos,” will probably be reissued solely in that very same format.

The music movies and non-album singles Michaelson made throughout this era are additionally coated by the Universal/Spirit settlement. The one important releases lacking from UMe’s reissue marketing campaign are her lesser-heard 2005 debut, which the singer was later lower than captivated with, and her two most up-to-date initiatives, the 2018 vacation assortment “Songs for the Season” and the 2019 album “Stranger Songs,” which was impressed by the TV sequence “Stranger Issues.”

“Ingrid Michaelson is a improbable songwriter with a outstanding physique of labor that has struck a chord with thousands and thousands of followers via her spectacular album gross sales and numerous tune placements in a number of the greatest TV exhibits and commercials,” mentioned UME president-CEO Bruce Resnikoff. “We’re thrilled to have the chance to align with Spirit Music Group and introduce Ingrid’s music even additional around the globe, in search of new alternatives for her catalog of songs.”

Mentioned Joe Borrino, Spirit Music Group’s chief working officer and chief monetary officer, “We take nice pleasure in defending Ingrid’s catalog—and we all know that UMe will as nicely. … I’m assured that we’re assigning Ingrid’s catalog to the correct place for distribution as we work to maximise world alternatives for Ingrid’s stellar catalog of songs.”

A lot of the albums making the changeover have been beforehand on the impartial Cabin 24 label and distributed by Mother+Pop Music.

Michaelson’s music has lengthy been a magnet for music supervisors, with recurring use in “Gray’s Anatomy” from season three ahead, together with placements in “Fairly Little Liars,” “Bones,” “90210,” “Nashville” and “The Vampire Diaries,” in addition to a distinguished Outdated Navy industrial. She not too long ago wrote an authentic tune for the season finale of “Little Fires In all places,” which she and showrunner Liz Tigelaar mentioned in an interview with Variety.

In January 2019, Michaelson was introduced as the author for music and lyrics of a musical stage adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ “The Pocket book.” This January, a world premiere engagement of the present bearing her tune rating was introduced for a run on the Chicago Shakespeare Theater starting in September, to be directed by Michael Greif.