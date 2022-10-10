Ingrida Simonyte, another woman who stands before Vladimir Putin

Ingrida Simonyte, together with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, or of Finland, Sanna Marin, is part of a group of “iron ladies” who challenge President Vladimir Putin.

There is a list of women determined to confront Vladimir Putin. They are European iron ladies. Payroll may include Sanna MarínPrime Minister of Finland; Mette FrederiksenPrime Minister of Denmark; Maia SanduPresident of Moldavia o Kaja KallaPrime Minister of Estonia. These leaders argue that The West must not negotiate with the owner of the Kremlin even though their countries are under the line of fire.

Less mentioned, also with a strong personality and harsh language, Ingrida SimonytePrime Minister of Lithuania, has accompanied this uncompromising position against the Russian invader. The young economist has just related the sabotage of gas pipelines Nord Stream with terrorist operations designed by Moscow.

Even when several Eastern European countries proposed an absolute closure of borders for Russians fleeing the recruitment ordered by Putin, she demands resounding action from the government of the Twenty seven in Brussels.

In this regard, he maintained: “I understand it as a human being. But I don’t think it’s normal for small countries like mine to take in hundreds of thousands of young people who flee their country because they don’t want to fight.”

In this way it coincides with the toughest of “the iron ladies”. Kaja Jallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia, who has Margaret Thatcher as “an inspiration”, he has said that “Russians fleeing their conscription cannot seek asylum in our country.”.

Lithuania is the most populous nation of the three Baltic republics, with a population of about 3 million, more than the sum of the inhabitants of its two neighbors. The small country borders on Putin’s loyal ally Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is located in the immediate vicinity. The geographical proximity to the aggressive Russian superpower is causing fear in the Baltic States.

This situation has determined the thinking of Prime Minister Simonyte, who has been in power since December 2020. The escalation of the conflict is well warned by the head of government. “I very much hope that the signals sent so far by Western countries will be taken very seriously by the Kremlin, because we are in a dangerous stage”, he indicated.

Within the framework of a telematic interview with European media, including Handelsblatt (Germany), El Mundo (Spain) and Corriera della Sera (Italy), consulted on the nuclear threats of the Vladimir Putin regime, maintained that although “I have no answer, () Putin is someone who only stops when he hits a wall”

According to the prime minister, if negotiations are attempted to avoid a new escalation, “if you appease him”, you will only “encourage him to go further”. I don’t think if we give him candy he will stop and go! I am very hopeful that the Kremlin will take seriously the signals sent so far by Western countries, because we are at a dangerous stage.

With Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Ingrida Simonyte wants Russians fleeing Vladimir Putin’s recruitment not to reach Europe.

I will not deny it, like those who said that the invasion of Ukraine could not happen or that Putin would not cut off the gas supply. We must not project our logic into his mind. This is a mistake made by some politicians, who tried to judge Putin according to Western liberal-democratic rationality.

When clues, especially Swedish ones, lead to Russian sabotage, Simonyte was the first to point out the culprit by looking at the Kremlin. Proper research is essential. “But if you look at who benefits, Russia wants to push Europe into a situation where Germany would say ‘we can’t go on without Nord Stream 2’

“So far they have failed, but after the sabotage of Nord Stream 1″, we hear this argument again. “If I were an analyst, and not prime minister, I would be frank enough to draw my own conclusions.. But I will wait for the investigation”, sentenced who is considered one of the strongest politicians in modern Lithuania.

Another point that reflects his strong temperament is questioning the German energy plan of 200 billion euros. For many, as for this economist who directs the destinies of the country from Vilnius, heBerlin’s initiative runs the risk of destabilizing Europe.

Simonyte defends a price ceiling for Russian energy imports from Brussels. In addition, he rules out that it be done country by country. She questions that Germany puts hundreds of billions of euros on the table unilaterally, because “that puts pressure on other countries that cannot do the same”

Lastly, while from the Quai d’Orsay in Paris, Laurence Boone, secretary of state for europehas advanced that the block will observe with “firmness and vigilance” the decisions of the new President of the Consejo de Minister of Italy, Giorgia Melonithe Lithuanian leader maintained that although “it is too early to say what the policy of the new Italian government will be in practice, if it is content to blame Brussels and the Eastern EU countries that advocate sanctions and firm positions, It will be counterproductive in another clear warning sign.

KEEP READING:

Russia used 17 Iranian drones in massive bombing of Ukraine

A young woman recorded the moment when a missile almost killed her in the middle of the Russian bombardment of kyiv