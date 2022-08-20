Inhabitants of Monterrey threatened to cancel the ‘Clásico Regio’ due to the state’s water crisis

Residents of Monterrey threatened to cancel the ‘Clásico Regio’ due to the state’s water crisis. PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM

During the night of August 20, a new edition of the ‘Clásico Regio’ will be held between the UANL Tigers and the scratched from Monterrey, however, from social networks a supposed statement from the residents of Guadalupe and Sur has emerged, who warn that they will cancel the game as a protest against the water crisis that the federal entity governed by Samuel García is going through.

“Without water, there is no classic. August 20 16:00. Join protest Ave Pablo Livas, Chapultepec, Azteca Americas. Garza Sada and Revolución equitable distribution of water to all of Nuevo León”, can be read in the alleged statement released on social networks.

Likewise, in the final part of the minutes they make special emphasis on the fact that “We already went to all the authorities and nothing happens“, they finished.

So far the state or municipal authorities They have not manifested themselves in the face of the demands of the citizens who threaten to cancel the Clásico Regio or presented any strategy to move the teams without problems.

The Rayados stadium where the Clásico Regio 128 will be played will have just over 1,500 police officers, who will be in charge of the security operation in the 2022 edition. It is scheduled that the gates of the stadium, located in the municipality of Guadalupe, open three hours before the game, which will start at 7:05 p.m.

On the other hand, for the 128th edition of the ‘Classic Monterrey’ As part of day 10 of the Opening 2022, the Guadalupe Security Secretariat will carry out an operation that will include road closures after the meeting between Monterrey and Tigres.

“Starting at 9 p.m. we are going to close down Pablo Livas Avenue, Lázaro Cárdenas Avenue, Eloy Cavazos Avenue because the behavior is different from when they enter, we are going to help relieve these avenues and encourage those who leave through the pedestrian path to to board the Metro Exposition,” reported Jorge Márquez, Guadalupe’s security secretary.

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021.- The Rayados del Monterrey win 2-0 against the Tigres, at the BBVA stadium, in the Clásico Regio 126, a match corresponding to day 9 of the Apertura 2021. PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO .COM

It should be remembered that throughout the water crisis that the state of Monterrey has gone through for almost more than 2 months, the controversies in which the governor has been involved and also a fan of the squad commanded by Miguel Herrera, Samuel García continue to make people talk inside and outside the state in the north of the Mexican Republic.

from saying that addressing the shortage was not up to him even his scandalous strategy of bombing clouds, the Citizen Movement standard-bearer did his thing again last Wednesday at demand that citizens not adapt to the scarcity of water that the entity he heads is going through.

It was during a press conference that the royal president criticized the citizens and assured that there are people who bathe twice a day while Listen to regional Mexican singer Julión Álvarez. However, the citizens were not the only ones who received scolding from Samuel García, as the governor also criticized the media for allegedly not talking about the correct care of the water in their spaces.

Samuel García and Mariana Rodríguez exposed children from DIF Capullos in a Tigres de la UANL game, despite warnings from the ECHR (Photo: Instagram / @samuelgarcias)

Likewise, Samuel García pointed out during his speech that people only focus their attention on the drought in the state and not in the one facing the entire north of the country, where even heat strokes have caused deaths.

almost immediately, The statements of the governor of Nuevo León became viral on social networks so an avalanche of criticism, comments and even memes they once again spilled over into Samuel García and his administration.

KEEP READING:

Water crisis in NL: with music, residents thanked the rains and the “rebirth” of rivers

What strategy will Nuevo León follow to reduce water scarcity in Monterrey in September?

“Come more often, you bring rain”: the reactions left by Samuel García’s request to AMLO