Inhuman Kiss 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2019 Thai supernatural thriller is titled Inhuman Kiss 2. This movie is directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri.

Despite being chosen, it was not nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category.

A Krause has a routine existence in 1940s Thailand during the day, but at night, her lone head searches for flesh and blood.

On March 14, 2019, the first episode of Inhuman Kiss aired. Fans of Inhuman Kiss are highly eager to read the second installment and are curious to learn more about the film’s planned sequel.

We are providing all the information on the second installment of Inhuman Kiss since we recognise your enthusiasm.

Inhuman Kiss 2 Release Date

On March 14, 2019, the first episode of Inhuman Kiss became known and released. It lasted 122 minutes in total.

Inhuman Kiss 2 is a follow-up to Inhuman Kiss, and it will hit theatres in Thailand on March 30, 2023. It was finished in 2022.

The production firm announced the renewal of Inhuman Kiss by announcing the release date of part 2 in the media. Moreover, the production crew said that the upcoming Inhuman Kiss 2 will last around 130 minutes.

The 30 March 2023 release date for Inhuman Kiss 2 has been announced. The wait is finally over for the devoted followers.

Hold your horses, mark this day in your calendar, and postpone everything to warmly greet the release of Inhuman Kiss 2.

Inhuman Kiss 2 Cast

It is unknown if Inhuman Kiss 2 will have the identical cast as Inhuman Kiss 1, although it may. The following will be a part of it:

Phantira Pipityakorn as Sai

Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang as Noi

Sapol Assawamunkong as Jerd

Surasak Wongthai as Tad

Inhuman Kiss 2 Trailer

Inhuman Kiss 2 Plot

The movie has been given a second installment via Netflix. Since there aren’t many data accessible concerning the second chapter of Inhuman Kiss, we can only infer certain things about the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the tale will continue right where it left up for the final movie in the future installment.

There are four kids in the beginning of the movie: Jerd, Sai, Noi, or Ting. To play the game of hide and seek, they venture into the forest.

Noi and Sai skulk into the home that allegedly houses the krause that guards the forest’s soul.

When Sai comes across a Krause, she provides a box that she chooses to hide in. The four buddies’ adolescent years are flashed ahead to in the scenario. While Noi is in Bangkok doing her medical training, Sai with Jerd are in Thailand.

Sai went for the neighbourhood hospital to tend to the injured since every nurse in Thailand at the time when World War II had left for Bangkok to take care for the injured. Everyone except her can see that Jerd has an intense crush on her.

It is revealed in the final few seconds of Inhuman Kiss that the monk who had been assisting Noi all these days was married to the Krause that had transformed Sai into a Krause.

He had aided Noi since he knew he had killed his wife by imprisoning her in a box among the woods, and he didn’t want Sai to experience the same fate. Running towards the river so they may reach Bangkok, Sai and Noi do so.

However, it’s too late; the people have already desecrated her corpse. Since she retains her head, Noi has optimism that she may be saved. The joy is short-lived, however, as Sai is fatally shot in the forehead by Jerd’s parents.

She reconnects with Noi after running into him in the woods. They rediscover their old love and start over. It turns out that Noi has travelled to Sai’s hamlet with his tribe in order to locate a krasue.

The tribal chief explains to everyone how a female krasue may transform a human woman into a krasue as well, but a male krasue goes through excruciating agony during the early phases of becoming a krahang and runs the risk of having a krasue eat his intestines.