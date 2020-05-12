Ink Master Star Reportedly Caused Car Crash Killing Popular YouTuber

Corey La Barrie first made waves on YouTube again in 2016, making movies for numerous challenges, contests, quizzes, dialogues and all the standard subjects and codecs which can be tried-and-true to the format. After a yr or two on the platform, La Barrie’s movies began recurrently hitting within the tons of of 1000’s of views, typically when different company reminiscent of Kian Lawley would seem. Most just lately, La Barrie’s movies had been about being caught inside throughout the pandemic lockdown.