Ink Master Star Reportedly Caused Car Crash Killing Popular YouTuber

Depart a Remark
It seems as if an unlucky tragedy went down in Los Angeles late Sunday night time involving a TV character and a YouTube star. Daniel Silva, a tattoo artist identified from cable’s Ink Master franchise, and common video creator Corey La Barrie had been reportedly concerned in a lethal automotive accident, with La Barrie pronounced useless within the hospital not lengthy after. He was 25 years outdated.
Daniel Silva and Corey La Barrie had been mentioned to be driving in a McLaren sports activities automotive on the night time of Sunday, Could 10, which was La Barrie’s 25th birthday. In accordance with TMZ, Silva was regarded as driving the car, which was touring at quick speeds earlier than it struck each a road signal and a tree. It is not clear as of this writing precisely what brought about the crash.
First responders had been referred to as to the scene, and the 2 males had been then transported to the hospital. It was there that Corey La Barrie was pronounced useless, although a selected reason behind dying has but to be confirmed.
It would not seem as if Daniel Silva suffered any life-threatening accidents, although he’s mentioned to have a damaged hip, which he was being handled for. In accordance with the outlet’s legislation enforcement sources, Silva goes to be arrested for his involvement within the accident, both whereas on the hospital or following his discharge.
The police had been allegedly advised by sure witnesses that each Daniel Silva and Corey La Barrie had attended a celebration earlier within the night as a part of a birthday celebration. It was additionally mentioned that Silva had been consuming alcohol throughout the celebration, although it wasn’t said whether or not or not the tattoo artist would even be charged with a DUI on high of different costs.
Corey La Barrie first made waves on YouTube again in 2016, making movies for numerous challenges, contests, quizzes, dialogues and all the standard subjects and codecs which can be tried-and-true to the format. After a yr or two on the platform, La Barrie’s movies began recurrently hitting within the tons of of 1000’s of views, typically when different company reminiscent of Kian Lawley would seem. Most just lately, La Barrie’s movies had been about being caught inside throughout the pandemic lockdown.
Beneath is the considerably ominous last video that Corey La Barrie posted on Sunday to his YouTube web page, which at present has over 335,00zero subscribers.
Beneath is a video from Ink Master: Angels that includes Daniel Silva, who went on to star in Season 10, which additionally went by the point Ink Master: Return of the Masters. He was eradicated in Week 12.
We at CinemaBlend ship our ideas and prayers to the household and mates of Corey La Barrie throughout their time of mourning.
Add Comment