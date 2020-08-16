General News

“Inkigayo” To Air Earlier Than Originally Scheduled Today

August 16, 2020
SBS’s “Inkigayo” will probably be airing at an earlier time than regular.

The August 16 broadcast of “Inkigayo” will air at 2:30 p.m. KST because of breaking information protection concerning the COVID-19 state of affairs. “Inkigayo” usually airs each Sunday at 3:50 p.m. KST.

This week’s performers embody Park Jin Younger and Sunmi, Women’ Technology‘s Hyoyeon, ONF, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, APRIL, Jessi, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Cherry Bullet, TREASURE, Rocket Punch, and Courageous Women.

