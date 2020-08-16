“Inkigayo” To Air Earlier Than Originally Scheduled Today

SBS’s “Inkigayo” will probably be airing at an earlier time than regular.

The August 16 broadcast of “Inkigayo” will air at 2:30 p.m. KST because of breaking information protection concerning the COVID-19 state of affairs. “Inkigayo” usually airs each Sunday at 3:50 p.m. KST.

This week’s performers embody Park Jin Younger and Sunmi, Women’ Technology‘s Hyoyeon, ONF, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, APRIL, Jessi, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Cherry Bullet, TREASURE, Rocket Punch, and Courageous Women.

Watch final week’s episode beneath!

