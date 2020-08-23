“Inkigayo” To Air Earlier Than Scheduled Today

SBS’s “Inkigayo” shall be airing sooner than standard immediately.

On August 23, SBS formally introduced, “As a consequence of a particular information report on COVID-19, immediately’s broadcast of ‘Inkigayo’ will air early, at 3:05 p.m.”

The community additionally confirmed that immediately’s episode of “Inkigayo” will characteristic comeback performances by ITZY, DreamCatcher, ONEUS, MCND, and DONGKIZ. Different performers on this week’s lineup embody TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, ONF, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, Jessi, Cherry Bullet, 1TEAM, Rocket Punch, ENOi, and SATURDAY.

“Inkigayo” usually airs on Sundays at 3:50 p.m. KST.

