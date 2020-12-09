“Inkigayo” To Take 3-Week Break After Upcoming Episode

“Inkigayo” is not going to be airing for a couple of weeks on the finish of the yr.

On December 8, the music present introduced, “Following the [December] 13 broadcast, we will probably be taking a break for 3 weeks.”

The ultimate “Inkigayo” episode of the yr will air on December 13 at 3:50 p.m. KST, and SBS will then gear up for 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu on December 25.

“Inkigayo” will resume airing on January 10, 2021.

