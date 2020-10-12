Entertainment

Innocent death in front of five-year-old child with woman, thrown both in river after gang rape

October 12, 2020
2 Min Read

Buxar Gang Rape Case: The whole country has been shocked by the news of the tragedy with two women in Hathras Rape Case and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country are very angry about this matter. Meanwhile, a similar incident has also emerged from Bihar. The incident is from Buxar in Bihar. Where gang-rape was carried out before a young woman going to the bank. After this, he was thrown into the river with his 5-year-old child with the intention of keeping his mouth shut. After which the child died due to drowning in the river. Also Read – Example: Girls of Bihar donated 1 rupee daily, then opened sanitary pad bank

The incident is from Ojha Baraun village in Buxar district. Where everyone was surprised after the matter came to light. It is being told that the woman was going to the bank. Then he and his child were kidnapped on the way. First, the accused carried out the crime of raping the woman and then tied her and her child and threw them into the river. Also Read – Bihar Polls: BJP released list of 46 candidates for second phase, names of some MLAs cut – see complete LIST

When the drowning woman called for help, some locals took her and the baby out. However, by then his child had died. The woman told that she was going to the bank for work. Then the accused surrounded the way and gang-raped her. Police has arrested a person in this case and the body of the child has been sent for postmortem.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.