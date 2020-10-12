Innocent death in front of five-year-old child with woman, thrown both in river after gang rape

Buxar Gang Rape Case: The whole country has been shocked by the news of the tragedy with two women in Hathras Rape Case and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country are very angry about this matter. Meanwhile, a similar incident has also emerged from Bihar. The incident is from Buxar in Bihar. Where gang-rape was carried out before a young woman going to the bank. After this, he was thrown into the river with his 5-year-old child with the intention of keeping his mouth shut. After which the child died due to drowning in the river. Also Read – Example: Girls of Bihar donated 1 rupee daily, then opened sanitary pad bank

The incident is from Ojha Baraun village in Buxar district. Where everyone was surprised after the matter came to light. It is being told that the woman was going to the bank. Then he and his child were kidnapped on the way. First, the accused carried out the crime of raping the woman and then tied her and her child and threw them into the river. Also Read – Bihar Polls: BJP released list of 46 candidates for second phase, names of some MLAs cut – see complete LIST

Bihar: A woman was allegedly gang-raped & thrown into a river, along with her 5-yr-old child in Ojha Baraon village of Buxar. The child later died. Police say, “Woman’s medical examination is being done. FIR registered, one accused arrested. Body of the child sent for postmortem ” pic.twitter.com/27PFfYUxa0 Also Read – Bihar elections: These 30 star campaigners will campaign for BJP, including CM Yogi’s name, see list – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

When the drowning woman called for help, some locals took her and the baby out. However, by then his child had died. The woman told that she was going to the bank for work. Then the accused surrounded the way and gang-raped her. Police has arrested a person in this case and the body of the child has been sent for postmortem.