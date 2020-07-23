Innocent girl was about to be kidnapped, then mother became a child for kidnappers, watch video

new Delhi: Kidnappers who came to Kidnap a baby girl in the capital Delhi recently failed. Its video is becoming very viral on social media. In this video, the girl’s mother bravely fought the kidnappers. For this reason, Kidnappers escape from there to save themselves. Also Read – 6-year-old innocent boy pushing the stretcher in UP hospital, Ward Boy asked for money

Actually in East Delhi's Shakarpur, 2 kidnappers come to kidnap an innocent child of 4 years. But when she does Kedinapping, the child starts screaming loudly. Hearing the voice of the girl, the mother comes out of the house and confronts the kidnappers. In such a situation, Kidnappers run away after saving their lives. Please tell that this entire incident has been captured in the CCTV nearby.

#WATCH: Mother of a 4-yr-old girl saved her daughter from kidnappers in Shakarpur area on July 21. Two persons including uncle of the child arrested. A motorcycle with fake number plate, one loaded country-made pistol, .315 bore cartridge & original number plate were seized. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/nG6R14pUnp
– ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

It is clearly visible in the video that two bike riders sitting on black pulsar come and one is staying outside the house. These kidnappers knock on the door of the house and ask for water, and when the woman brings water from inside the house and then when she goes inside the house, these kidnappers, wearing helmets, try to run away by picking up the 4-year-old innocent girl but after the baby shouts The mother comes back and confronts the kidnappers. In such a situation, the bike falls. Seeing the matter getting worse, Kidnappers escape after saving their lives.