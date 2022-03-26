Inscryption is crowned GOTY twice more: it is the best game of the year at the GDC and IGF Awards

During the Games Developers Conference we have known the winners of the different categories.

This past morning the prizes for the best games of the year 2021 were awarded in San Francisco during the GDC 2022with awards from the Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Game Festival Awards, of which we already knew their lists of nominees a few months ago.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the night is that the absolute protagonist of it has been Inscryption, the video game of Daniel Mullins that has won the prize both in the awards that value games in general and in the IGF, which values ​​independent developments. In the latter it is also crowned as the game with the best audio, design and narrative.

Here is the complete list of nominees and winners from both the IGF and the GDC Awards.

Independent Games Festival Awards 2022

Gran Premio James McNally

Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)



Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR



Loop Hero (Four Quarters)



The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)



Unpacking (Witch Beam)



Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)



Excellence in Visual Art

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Silver Lining Studio)



Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)



Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)



Papetura (Petums) – WINNER



The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)



The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids)



New Award

Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)



Cuccchi (Fantastic Studio)



Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)



Memory Card (Lily Zone) – GANADOR



Okthryssia and Saturnia’s Bureaucratic Adventures (Outlands)



Space Hole 2020 (Sam Atlas)



Sparkles & Gems (Resnijars)



Tux and Fanny (Ghost Time Games)



Audio Excellence

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR



Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)



Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)



Sable (Shedworks)



Toem (Something We Made)



Unpacking (Witch Beam)



Design Excellence

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR



Overboard! (inkle)



Midnight Protocol (LuGus Studios)



Strange Horticulture (Bad Viking)



Unpacking (Witch Beam)



Webbed (Sbug Games)



Excellence in Narrative

Closed Hands (Passenger)



[b]Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR



Last Call (Nina Freeman and Jake Jefferies)



Neurocracy (Playthroughline)



Overboard! (inkle)



Unpacking (Witch Beam)



best student game

Abriss – Build to Destroy (Randwerk Games eG)



Cai Cai Balloon (Look Up Games)



Letter Lattice (Ethan Zarov)



Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team) – GANADOR



Nainai’s Recipe (Fan Fang, Mai Hou)



SmallLife (Yueqi Wu)



Game Developers Choice Awards 2022

best game of the year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)



Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)



Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital) – WINNER



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)



Resident Evil Village (Capcom)



better audio

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)



Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)



Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble) – GANADOR



best debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)



Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)



The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)



Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing) – GANADOR



Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)



best design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)



Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)



Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts) – GANADOR



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)



best innovation

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)



Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)



Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble) – GANADOR



Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)



best narrative

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) – GANADOR



Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)



Better social impact

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)



Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) – GANADOR



Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)



Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)



better technology

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)



Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)



Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) – GANADOR



Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



best visual art

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)



Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)



Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) – GANADOR



If you want to know more about the mysterious game that combines cards with different surprising mechanics, take a look at our review of Inscryption, where we ended up recognizing it as one of the masterpieces of the year 2021.

More about: Inscryption, GOTY, GDC, IGF and Indie.