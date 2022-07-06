Inscryption, one of the most surprising indies of 2021, would arrive on PS4 according to a classification

The Australian system has registered the game from Daniel Mullins Games, which is currently only available on PC.

Encryption has reached various achievements since its launch in October 2021: it has been crowned GOTY on several occasions, it has enjoyed a good pace at the sales level and, as icing on the cake, the creator of Smash Bros., Masahiro Sakurai, considers it one of the great surprises from last year. Of course, the proposal of Daniel Mullins Games has impacted a good number of players, but it seems that is far from finishing his career in the sector.

This version has not yet been officially confirmed.The title, which is currently only available on PC, has been registered for PS4 in the Australian classification system. At the moment, the developer has not commented on it, but it is possible that his mysterious adventure will expand beyond computers and try his luck in the PlayStation catalog. We will be attentive to the publications of the study in case an official confirmation is shared.

If you still don’t know the features of Inscryption, know that this indie-style title has captured the attention of gamers through a proposal that combines a dark card game with mechanics of ‘escape room‘. In addition, the title has more than one surprise that, starting from a deeper lore than it seems, will blow the minds of more than one user.

As we have already discussed in the Inscryption review, it’s hard to talk about this game without spoiling the overall experience. However, from 3DJuegos we encourage you to try it And, if you like its premise, consider that Daniel Mullins Games has been expanding its content with a free update full of new features.

