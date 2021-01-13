‘Insecure’ to End With Season 5 on HBO

“Insecure” is about to finish after its upcoming Season 5 on HBO, Selection has discovered.

The critically-acclaimed comedy was renewed for a fifth season in Could 2020 as Season 4 was simply starting.The fifth and remaining season is scheduled to start manufacturing later this month and is about to debut later this yr.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic type of comedy,” stated Amy Gravitt, government vp of HBO Programming. “The present is as incisive as it’s heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its viewers due to the deeply private work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the forged and the writers have put into it. This proficient group has conceived an excellent remaining season for ‘Insecure’ and we glance ahead to having many extra tales to inform with this singular group of collaborators.”

Collection co-creator Issa Rae heads the ensemble forged, which additionally contains Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge.

The present was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. Rae additionally government produces the collection together with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis. The present is partially based mostly on Rae’s internet collection “Awkward Black Woman.”

“Insecure” has acquired widespread essential acclaim throughout its 4 seasons, with the collection averaging a 95% essential approval ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. It has additionally acquired a number of award wins and nominations all through its run. That features an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations for Rae within the lead actress in a comedy class.

Angelique Jackson contributed to this report

