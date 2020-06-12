Inside A&E’s Swift Cancellation, and If It Will Ever Return – Variety

Dropping “Stay PD” might be an incredible blow to A&E, and but insiders on the community consider they in the end had no choice however to cancel the present at this second in time.

As the talk swirls over the appropriateness of scripted depictions of regulation enforcement, the scrutiny has been extra intense — even previous to the current protests towards police brutality — for actuality exhibits like “Stay PD” and “Cops.”

In the end, after Paramount Community canceled “Cops” and controversy swirled over the loss of life of Javier Ambler in Austin, which was captured (and later erased) by the A&E present, community execs felt that they had no selection however to tug “Stay PD” off the air fully. Insiders stated the cancellation was made fully internally by A+E Networks, led by president Paul Buccieri, though Disney/ABC Tv Group and Hearst Communications — which personal the corporate by way of a three way partnership — had been consulted in regards to the determination.

All concerned bristled on the notion of “Stay PD” being lumped in with “Cops,” which they argued was a really totally different present. And the Austin state of affairs additionally got here with nuance, they stated, because it was utilized as a part of a contentious political marketing campaign. However it was an ideal storm that they knew wouldn’t go away.

The choice additionally got here a day after host Dan Abrams posted a press release on Twitter claiming that “Stay PD” would proceed. Abrams did that with out consulting the community, and he adopted up Wednesday’s cancellation announcement by happening a media blitz — together with on-camera CNN and Fox Information interviews — to precise his disappointment. He additionally addressed the information on his personal SiriusXM satellite tv for pc radio present, and on his “Legislation & Crime” weblog.

“There’s an actual constructive change in some ways happening on this nation, however there’s additionally an overreaction happening. And I believe that that’s what ‘Stay PD’ suffered from,” he stated on SirusXM’s “The Dan Abrams Present.”

On CNN, Abrams revealed that “Stay PD” had really filmed a number of deaths through the years, past simply Ambler, and had erased all of them. (Others clarified later that he didn’t essentially imply by the hands of police, as police calls steadily contain individuals who have been shot, or suffered drug overdoses, for instance.)

“Per A&E coverage, we don’t present fatalities,” he instructed CNN. “I believe one of many nice issues about ‘Stay PD’ was the transparency facet. Exhibiting the nice and the unhealthy of policing. With that in thoughts, I believe looking back we must always have proven this [Ambler] incident, main as much as the fatality. It exhibits all sides of policing. There was a choice that was made merely primarily based on A&E coverage, about not displaying a fatality. These are the kinds of issues we had been within the means of discussing. How can we transfer ahead, how do we’ve got discussions with individuals in numerous communities who aren’t pleased with sure components. Let’s discuss how we will make modifications, how we will make this a greater present.”

Certainly, community sources stated the cancellation of “Stay PD” doesn’t imply that sooner or later down the highway, A&E may not attempt to discover a approach to re-create a reside regulation enforcement present another way, and beneath totally different pointers.

“It is a essential time in our nation’s historical past and we’ve got made the choice to stop manufacturing on ‘Stay PD,’” is how A&E’s assertion learn on Wednesday. “Going ahead, we’ll decide if there’s a clear pathway to inform the tales of each the neighborhood and the law enforcement officials whose position it’s to serve them.” That trace of a possible future for the franchise has led some to take a position on social media whether or not “Stay PD” is gone for good.

However no matter does ultimately make it to air received’t be “Stay PD,” the community stated.

“We hope to someday be capable of do a present that bridges neighborhood and policing within the vein of the justice style that we’ve executed so efficiently for 35 years,” an A+E Networks spokesperson tells Variety.

For now, repeats of “Stay Rescue,” which is produced by MGM’s Massive Fish Leisure — which was additionally behind “Stay PD” — will fill these Friday and Saturday timeslots. “Stay Rescue” follows the identical format as “Stay PD,” however as an alternative of cops, focuses on firefighters, paramedics and EMTs as they go on emergency rescue calls throughout the nation.

As a result of most of these calls are at the moment COVID-19 associated, “Stay Rescue” is at the moment not producing new episodes — however ultimately when the present returns, it can possible maintain on to that slot.

“Stay PD” was a juggernaut for A&E, dominating cable rankings and spawning a number of spinoffs, together with “Stay PD: Needed,” “Stay PD: Police Patrol,” “Stay PD Presents: PD Cam” and Lifetime’s “Stay PD Presents: Ladies on Patrol.” For now, episodes of the primary present and the others are nonetheless accessible to view on A&E’s web site. With the “Stay PD” franchise out of fee, A&E can even unfold round extra episodes of present collection comparable to “The First 48” and “Courtroom Cam.”

Coincidentally, A+E Networks part-owner Disney made a equally swift transfer in 2018 when it canceled its No. 1 present, “Roseanne,” following racist remarks star Roseanne Barr made on Twitter. And A&E isn’t new to controversy, having suspended “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson (however later reversing that motion) after he made homophobic remarks in GQ journal. In 2016, the community halted plans to air a documentary collection about former Ku Klux Klan members after it was revealed they had been paid to seem within the present, towards community pointers.