Inside Gabrielle and Nasser’s turbulent Married at First Sight story – and where they are now

Issues are actually heating up on season 5 of Married at First Sight Australia.

The eccentric relationship present – which sees 11 {couples} matched by consultants – is at the moment airing on E4, and we’ve already been launched to every married couple.

One of many pairs is Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan – who known as it quits earlier than the ultimate stage of the experiment again in 2018.

However where are they now? And did they ever rekindle issues? Right here’s all the things that occurred as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

What occurred to Gabrielle and Nasser?

Advertising and marketing coordinator/plus-size mannequin Gabrielle, 46, and health teacher Nasser, 52, have been one of the talked about {couples} on the present when it first aired two years in the past.

Having been single for 3 years previous to the present, Gabrielle got here on the present on the lookout for her “perpetually man”.

She had been beforehand married and twice engaged, considered one of these relationships resulted within the start of her daughter – who’s now 13-years-old.

Issues have been barely completely different for Nasser, who had been residing the lifetime of a bachelor, had by no means been married and didn’t have youngsters of his personal.

Regardless, he was able to quiet down and the consultants thought he’d be an excellent match for Gabrielle – they couldn’t have been extra mistaken.

The mismatched couple had arguably essentially the most turbulent relationship on season 5, coming to blows a number of occasions.

Channel 4

Essentially the most dramatic of those rows got here in the course of the house stays when Nasser had a weird meltdown and refused to remain at their rented house.

It was fairly clear from right here where the couple have been heading and halfway by means of filming, they determined to interrupt it off.

Talking in an interview, Nasser stated that he thinks the consultants intentionally mismatch the {couples} to create “good TV”.

He stated: “I get that it makes for good TV… however a few of us have been there to search out love. Every little thing I requested for in a companion and requested for wasn’t what we acquired – at all.”

Where is Gabrielle now?

Following her look on MaFS, Gabrielle was linked to her co-star Sean Donnelly, who was matched with Jo McPharlin.

Nevertheless, each denied the rumours, and stated it was ruining their possibilities of discovering love.

By the seems of Gabby’s Instagram, she appears to be having fun with her single life and motherhood.

Where is Nasser now?

It’s not recognized whether or not Nasser has discovered that particular somebody but. He just lately appeared on Australia’s First Dates, where he appeared to hit it off along with his date. So, who is aware of!

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 airs weeknights on E4 at 7.30pm. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.