Inside-Out: 8 Cool, Random Things You Might Not Have Noticed From The Pixar Movie

Newspaper Foreshadowing

All through Inside Out, we see Anger studying a newspaper the place the headline of the paper describes no matter is occurring to Riley in that second. That a lot is clear, however that is not the one factor you’ll find within the paper. Right here, the primary newspaper that we see within the movie, references the long run being shaky as a result of the feelings are discussing earthquakes whereas on the way in which to Riley’s new home. Nonetheless, on the again web page, we see the query “Why does every thing odor humorous?” That is really foreshadowing, because the feelings, and due to this fact Riley, ask this similar query upon getting into the brand new home, which Disgust thinks smells odd.